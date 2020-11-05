New green pearl in Thuringia

In the middle of Germany, on the Zeulenrodaer Meer in the Thuringian Vogtland, you can find the MANOAH - Houses by the lake. The owner of the Bio Seehotel Zeulenroda, Hans B. Bauerfeind, is expanding the region's tourist offerings with the vacation resort, which was newly opened on October 1st, 2020.





Guests will find plenty of privacy in the vacation homes in the direct setting by the lake. The Hebrew name MANOAH means "place of tranquility", "gift" or "present" and stands for the simple lifestyle of the vacation homes by the lake.



The 21 vacation homes in total are built of high quality and sustainable natural materials and offer space for up to eight people. Six of the solid wood houses are barrier-free. The vacation home complex is car-free and provides an electric car for luggage transport. Each house has a sun terrace with its own grill and view of the water.



Self-sufficiency in the vacation homes

The fully equipped kitchens of the houses provide for effortless self-sufficiency. There are also some gastronomic facilities nearby and the MANOAH market, which will be open 24 hours a day, is being built in the immediate area of the complex. Products such as barbecue packages or bread rolls from the nearby Bio Seehotel can also be ordered via an app.



￼Activities

Direct access to the lake in the reservoir offers possibilities for many different activities. Whether as a family, a couple, or for an active vacation, everyone can find exactly what they are looking for. The surrounding forests invite you to long walks, hikes, or cycling. The spacious vacation homes are the ideal retreat with lots of privacy.



