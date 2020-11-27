MarBella Elix: New Hotel Opening on Mainland Greece in March 2021

The Third Property to join the MarBella Collection Portfolio and the Brand’s First Property Outside Corfu

Opening in April 2021, MarBella Elix is an inspirational new 5* property in a previously undiscovered area of Greece. As the third hotel to join the MarBella Collection portfolio and the brand’s first property outside of the island of Corfu, MarBella Elix will be perched above the beautiful Karavostasi Beach in the Parga region, looking west towards Corfu and Paxos. An area of astounding natural beauty, the luxurious MarBella Elix sits in unspoilt surroundings where the mountains meet the Ionian Sea.





Guests can expect beautiful sea views, 146 spacious and contemporary guest rooms and suites, a beautiful stretch of golden coastline with turquoise, crystal-clear waters and exceptional facilities. The Parga region, where MarBella Elix will be situated, is much-loved holiday destination for locals and the lucky few who have discovered this off-the-radar, picturesque area.



Location

MarBella Elix is located within an hour’s drive from Aktion Airport (PVK) which is served by a number of UK airlines including British Airways, easyJet, TUI and Jet2. The hotel can also arrange boat transfers from Corfu, ideal for those looking to twin with MarBella Collection’s two properties on the Ionian island. The hotel’s magical setting, nestled within nature, will appeal to guests who appreciate the beauty of their surroundings as much as they do luxury accommodation. Opportunities for enjoying the environment are abound, whether it is hiking in the hills or cycling through the countryside surrounding the hotel with a resident nature guide, to swimming in the azure, clear waters along the Karavostasi coast. A stunning, sandy beach immediately below the hotel and reached via funicular or steps will offer a luxury beach service with sun beds, umbrellas, and towels along with a host of non-motorised water sports including SUP, kayaks and pedaloes.



Accommodation

MarBella Elix offers a wide choice of luxurious guestrooms, boasting 13 different room types all with balconies offering uninterrupted views of the Ionian Sea, while some rooms even have large 25 – 30 sq. mt. private pools or swim-up entry. Beautifully designed rooms are meticulously appointed down to the very last detail, complete with five-star amenities and luxuries: flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi, organic toiletries, and premium ultra-soft bedding promise to make each and every stay unforgettable.



Dining & All Inclusive

With three restaurants and three bars, guests at MarBella Elix will not be short of choice when deciding where to slake their appetite. The choice ranges from modern Mediterranean dining at Saffron Main Restaurant in a sublime sea view setting to healthy, light bites beside the pool or Indigo Beach Restaurant. Dining at MarBella Elix will be a feast for the senses allowing guests to explore the local cuisine. The exclusive dine out programme allows those on the Ultra-All Inclusive package to enjoy dinner at a selected local restaurant during their stay.



Activities & Wellness Offerings

MarBella Elix is a family-oriented property for those with a more adventurous and inquisitive mind. A fabulous choice for family holidays, it offers an incredible variety of activities afforded by the location in the heart of nature. MarBella Elix will offer an exciting Adventure Club for kids and teens, putting the fun into each stay with an outdoor adventure of engaging, supervised activities that make the most of the great outdoors. Leave your technology behind and Digi Detox with MarBella Elix. Explore an undiscovered natural treasure trove, from searching for hidden bays in a kayak to trekking the surrounding mountains. Let MarBella Elix take you on a luxurious journey through undiscovered beauty and serenity.



A large, infinity freshwater pool will be the ideal place for a refreshing dip and to unwind while soaking up stunning sea views. For the more active traveller, sporting facilities include a tennis court and tennis academy, volleyball, beach volley, badminton, and mini basketball. Elixir, the MarBella Elix Wellness Centre, will feature luxurious treatment rooms offering the finest natural spa therapies and beauty care and fitness studio is a tranquil refuge for those looking to relax, recharge, workout or be pampered.



The MarBella Collection is opening MarBella Elix following a successful year implementing their TUV accredited, ‘We Care Health & Safety Protocol’ at sister property, MarBella Corfu. Revealing the collection’s experience in providing guests with fulfilling and rewarding holidays, the brand also held a local preview event at the MarBella Elix site in October, in celebration of the new property.



Rooms at MarBella Elix start from £121/€139 per night per room on a half board basis.



