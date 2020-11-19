London's most Luxurious, Royal-inspired Experiences with The Milestone Hotel & Residences

The Milestone Hotel & Residences, Kensington launches two new and exclusive packages celebrating its enviable address opposite Kensington Palace & Gardens

Milestone Hotel & Residences this festive season. Located in the heart of the Royal Borough of Kensington and on the doorstep of Diana, Princess of Wales' former home - Kensington Palace - the hotel is delighted to launch two new and exclusive packages.





Highlights include exclusive access to Kensington Palace, a VIP experience at Royal Heritage Jewellers, a diamond masterclass and a private evening visit to the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. The festive celebrations begin with a warm welcome by host, Linda Hugo, who will ensure a seamless and magical experience throughout both journeys.



The Sparkling Royal Experience

Kensington Palace will open its doors exclusively to guests of The Milestone Hotel & Residences for a blissful private visit, walking through the royal corridors whilst savouring insights shared by an expert Palace curator, all before the public arrive. Festivities continue with a private tour of the Royal Heritage Jewellers, discovering the magnificent jewels that have played significant roles in many royal occasions. Learn about famous patrons, incredible tiaras, royal weddings and prestigious sporting events that form part of the jeweller’s illustrious history, with behind the scenes insights into the hotel’s jeweller’s workshops, viewing some of the rarest jewels in the collection. Tea can then be enjoyed in private Salon with festive treats and bubby with an optional element of a master class in the Art of Taking Tea. When dusk descends, guests will be chauffer driven in style for a private evening visit to the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London, where gates are re-opened and welcomed by a charismatic Yeoman Warder on guard. Relish in a champagne reception and tour of the 1000-year-old fortress revealing its history and incredible tales of the tower. To complete the regal visit, guests can return to the comfort of their own room in The Royal Kensington Suite. The truly outstanding suite has three balconies overlooking Kensington Gardens.



HOW: Rates start from £500 per room at The Milestone Hotel & Residences. The Sparkling Royal Experience starts from £5430 for up to six guests which offers a guided tour of Kensington Palace, Royal Heritage Jewellers and the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London with chauffeur driven transfers.



The Diamond Festive Experience

Take a journey into the secret world of rare diamonds with a Diamond Master Class at one of London’s most prestigious and elegant Mayfair auction houses. Sip champagne whilst discovering what makes the earth’s rarest mineral objects of timeless intrigue and value by learning from an expert geologist and gemologist about how the rare members of the diamond family are formed, mined and command six figure sums at global auctions. Guests will then retreat home to The Milestone where an indulgent Festive Diamond Afternoon Tea awaits with sparkling treats and a private illusionist who will showcase a magical surprise performance. Enjoy the beautiful festive atmosphere of the hotel at this magical time of year.



HOW: Rates start from £500 per room at The Milestone Hotel & Residences. The Diamond Festive Experience starts from £3250 for up to four guests, which offers a Diamond Master Class, Festive Diamond Afternoon Tea with a private illusionist.



The Milestone Hotel & Residences is part of the Red Carnation Hotel collection, a much-loved group of extraordinary boutique properties, spanning across three continents. The Red Carnation Hotels have a great collection of Extraordinary Experiences exclusively curated with treasured local partners. These royal-inspired experiences have been organised with Beyond Curated, a company who curate individually tailored heritage and cultural experiences designed to inspire and enlighten. The Milestone Hotel & Residence’s exclusive relationship with Beyond Curated have provided a distinctive journey opening the gates to Historic Royal Palaces, worlds of rare jewels, private fine dining in breath-taking spaces and insightful master classes. This is just one partnership the hotel has, in addition to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Royal Albert Hall and Blue Badge London tours.



