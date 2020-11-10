King’s Mansion, Goa, reveals details of first wellness programmes ahead of 2021 opening

King's Mansion, the new integrative wellness destination in northern Goa, is delighted to announce details on three of its launch programmes ahead of the property’s opening in 2021. The much anticipated opening will herald a new standard of luxury wellness, with programmes combining evidence based, scientific research with Ayurvedic medicine and innovative holistic wellbeing.





With Moss Wellness Consultancy behind the wellness concept, a renowned team with extensive experience developing international brands including Clinique la Prairie and Four Seasons, the programmes will be results focused and prioritise immunity and healing. King’s Mansion will offer six launch programmes in total, covering areas including Detox, Sports Science & Movement, Medical Aesthetics, Weight Management and Revitalisation.



King's Mansion is working closely with specialists across the globe, including famed Ayurvedic physicians and notable genomics institutes, to create ultra-personalised and results focused programmes. Guests will be encouraged and inspired to create a lifestyle that promotes health and wellbeing, achieves sustainable growth, and builds on new practices and knowledge, with programmes starting from seven to 21 days in length, with the ability to stay for longer if extended programmes are desired.



With the current societal focus on internal and external healing and the desire to boost immunity, the first two programmes to be launched target detox and rejuvenation. The two programmes have an integrative approach to wellness by offering Ayurgenomics - a combination of genomics, a highly personalised, evidence-based and scientific genetics analysis, and Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of predictive and preventative medicine focused around Prakriti. S



hodhana and Kshipra Shodhana, both detox programmes, will offer 14 and eight night programmes respectively, focusing on detoxing and the Path of Cleanse. Both programmes will offer pre-arrival genomic testing to determine any pre-existing health conditions or predispositions: the findings of which will dictate the focus of the guests’ daily activities, including consultations with the in-house Ayurvedic doctor; prescribed 90-minute Ayurvedic treatments; and consultations with the in-house nutritionist. Guests will also benefit from one results-focused facial therapy and two body treatments during their stay, along with daily activities, including yoga, evening lectures, meditation, and workshops to help build the foundations of a new, balanced lifestyle.



Rasayana will offer guests a seven night programme, focusing on rejuvenation and the Path of Essence. This programme will also include the pre-arrival genomic testing with daily consultations and treatments, but will additionally feature daily LED infusion therapy using a patented compound created specifically for King’s Mansion guests. This innovative therapy combines infusions with LED laser technology to offer improved benefits (when compared against standard light therapy), faster results and deeper penetration. For the first time, the positive effects, such as anti-inflammation and cell regeneration, be activated up to 120mm deep - compared to the typical depth of approximately 5 to 10mm. Rasayana guests can also opt for daily private meditation sessions with an expert local instructor.



Guests opting for Shodhana, Kshipra Shodhana and Rasayana will be welcomed to King’s Mansion with a traditional Ayurvedic arrival ceremony, preparing them for a tailored programme rooted in Ayurveda and holistic wellbeing. All programmes at King’s Mansion will be supplemented by a personalised menu from the Executive Chef, soon to be announced, and will stay in their ultra-luxury suites, designed by Red Architects to act as an oasis within Goa.



The remaining three programmes will be focused towards Sports Science & Movement, Medical Aesthetics and Weight Management, offering a more science-based approach whilst incorporating the LED laser technology to provide long-lasting results. More information will be shared in the coming months.



