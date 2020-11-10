Israel’s Minsitry of Tourism to offer grants of up to NIS 300 million for hotels hit by the Corona crisis

The outline also includes small hotels with 11 rooms or moreThe Israel Ministry of Tourism, headed by Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, continues to assist the tourism industry and today publishes the directive formulated for the payment of grants to hotels whose income has been hit due to the lack of incoming tourism and the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.







In view of the importance of preserving the hotel infrastructure for the Israeli economy and its growth levers, and following the capital invested in establishing the hotel infrastructure, the government decided in August this year that the Ministry of Tourism would allocate grants, up to NIS 300 million, from June 2020 to May 2021. This, in order to preserve the hotel infrastructure in Israel during the crisis period and ensure its continued existence for the post-crisis period.



Even though the decision was taken in August, the grant has yet to be distributed because of disagreements related to the conditions for receiving compensation. With the entry of Minister Farkash-Hacohen into office, Israel Hotel Association President Amir Hayek, who had worked to secure the budget allocation, asked the Tourism Minister to amend the distribution regulations, which conditioned the grant on non-receipt of compensation or property tax rebate. This, in order to mitigate the wide-ranging damage caused by the crisis and to distribute the grants appropriately to those business owners, small and large, who have been harmed.



An amendment was recently approved at the cabinet meeting related to the conditions for obtaining financing, so that all hotels in Israel will be entitled to benefit from the dedicated assistance to the hotel industry. This, due to the mortal economic blow suffered by the industry during the corona pandemic. The decision takes into account the consistent upward trend in incoming tourism to Israel in recent years and the many investments made as a result.



For the purposes of the directive, a hotel facility will be defined as one comprising at least 11 rooms, which provides paid accommodation services for guests and for limited periods of time, as well as ancillary services including catering, recreation and leisure services. The directive includes, among other things, threshold conditions and criteria for receiving the grants and will be divided into 3 instalments:

1. The first instalment: assistance for the months June-July 2020

2. Second instalment: assistance for the months August-December 2020

3. Third instalment: assistance for the months January-May 2021





Israel Minister of Tourism, Orit Farkash-Hacohen: “The tourism industry, which has suffered a severe blow, is in need of a grant for the losses suffered due to the closure of tourism. When I took office, I initiated an amendment to the regulations related to the NIS 300 million hotel assistance already approved in the first wave, so that small hotels, even if they had received property tax rebates, would still be able to benefit from the grant money. Now we are publishing the outline regarding distribution. I invite hoteliers, from large and small hotels, to submit their application and get the support they need.”



Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi: “I wish to express my gratitude to the professional team of senior ministry representatives who toiled over the details of this directive over the last few months so that we could implement it and give an answer to the industry that has been hit so hard.”



