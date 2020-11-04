INNSiDE Newcastle this December 14th

Newcastle’s contemporary, new lifestyle destination hotel with creative meeting spaces named after its unique location

Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s largest hotel group, has announced the upcoming opening of INNSiDE Newcastle on 14th of December. The 161-room hotel, complete with five creative meeting spaces, will be located in the heart of the city on the historical Quayside, offering breath-taking views across the River Tyne and an eclectic home-from-home feel for business guests to meet in and explore Newcastle’s city centre.





An ideal setting for staycations and workations, INNSiDE Newcastle is situated a short distance from Newcastle Railway Station and Newcastle International Airport, as well as walking distance to the SAGE Conference Centre. For those looking to combine business with pleasure, and explore the local culture, the city’s celebrated Eldon Square shopping centre, The Biscuit Factory art gallery and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art are all within walking distance from the hotel.



INNSiDE Newcastle will offer five creative meeting spaces with maximum capacity for up to 170 banqueting, including an INNSiDE original: Big Ideas Space - a bright, fresh and innovative meeting area; complete with comfy sofas and squidgy chairs, SMART screens and playful items to keep guests engaged and energised.



The additional meeting spaces are a nod to local heroes of times gone by; INNSiDE Newcastle’s largest meeting space, which can be divided into three, is named ‘The Keelmen Suite’, given the hotel’s close proximity to the River Tyne - The Keelmen of Tyne and Wear transported coal from the banks of both rivers. The fourth meeting space is named ‘The Hawks Room’ in homage to the Hawks company that constructed the striking High Level Bridge across the River Tyne.



INNSiDE Newcastle’s creative meeting and event spaces are designed to inspire the unconventional; leading the way in creating a new way of doing business. Full of smart ideas, with sustainable touches, the multi-functional rooms are flexible to suit all needs. The new hotel also features a breakout events space with views from the mezzanine, overlooking the Open Living Lounge below.



The Open Living Lounge will act as the beating heart of the hotel, with the open plan lobby offering the ideal transitional space to allow guests slip seamlessly from work to play. The Open Living Lounge will serve food throughout the day with local DJs providing the perfect soundtrack for guests and visitors to relax and unwind over a post-work cocktail. Each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts.



Guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive dining experience on the Tyne, thanks to the restaurant’s floor to ceiling windows and beautiful outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic river. This space will become an exciting destination restaurant for both hotel guests and locals alike.



INNSiDE by Meliá’s philosophy ‘Stay Curious’ promises to accommodate guest’s every need and desire, providing them with a home away from home, offering the ideal work life balance. The hotel will also offer a bespoke ‘Workcation’ package for business travellers looking for convenience, comfort and flexibility. Meliá PRO members can also take advantage of the hotel’s introductory meeting rates, which start from £25 per person for half a day including lunch, and 20% off dynamic stay rates.



Designed by Faulknerbrowns Architects, INNSiDE Newcastle will take architectural inspiration from iconic local landmarks such as the Tyne’s bridges, whilst the hotel’s interior will showcase a light, minimal and versatile space, featuring modern and comfortable furnishings. INNSiDE Newcastle will also be home to a well-appointed gym, complete with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and available for guest use 24-hours a day.



Demonstrating INNSiDE by Meliá’s commitment to sustainability, single-use paper and plastic have been eliminated throughout all properties with sustainable amenities available in all rooms, along with 100% eco-friendly bedlinens and towels. INNSiDE by Meliá has hotels in 28 locations, spread across 10 countries with 13 additional properties in the pipeline. Upcoming new openings include INNSiDE Liverpool, INNSiDE Newcastle, and INNSiDE Lisbon.



As part of Meliá Hotels International, INNSiDE Newcastle will operate the global ‘Stay Safe With Meliá’ programme across the hotel, including measures to prioritise guest and staff safety during Covid-19.



