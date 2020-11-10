Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill open for business travellers

Following the government announcement that England will go into another lockdown for the month of November, Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill will be remaining open for business travellers only. In line with the new regulations, The Montagu Kitchen and The Churchill Bar & Terrace will close for the duration of lockdown, along with all other public spaces, but business guests can continue to make the most of private rooms and suites.





Following the latest government regulations for hotels and accommodation, the luxury hotel in Marylebone has made the decision to keep its doors open for those travelling for work. The hotel is known as a popular choice for diplomats and business travellers, making it an essential option for those who will continue to travel for work purposes over the next month. Following strict health and safety protocols, in-house guests will be served all meals in-room, and will be able to make the most of comfortable and modern work spaces in their room or suite. Although guests will dine in-room only, they will enjoy delicious food created by Executive Chef Roger Olsson and his team, who will be working to serve up their high standard of seasonal, ingredient-led British dishes to business guests throughout lockdown. While the hotel gym will remain closed, guests can request a private Covid-secure gym to be set up in one of the hotel suites, for a much needed outlet during work trips. For a mental break, the mindfulness app Headspace is available complimentary to all guests.



The brand new Churchill Residential Suite is also available for business stays, complete with extensive living space to relax in once the work day is over, and a full office space, modelled on Sir Winston Churchill’s own office. The Suite also boasts two terraces with views across the rooftops of London, and offering some much needed private outside space.



In addition to overnight stays, Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill is also offering private rooms and suites for day use. For just £120 per day, workers can switch their home office for a change of scene, working from one of the hotel’s private rooms. Included in the price, workers will be served unlimited tea and coffee throughout the day, all while making the most of complimentary WiFi in their very own spacious, private room. Guests will also be rewarded for their visit, as World of Hyatt points can be earned for all day use bookings, for both existing members and new members. Guests can sign up to the loyalty programme on the spot at no cost, rewarding them instantly with points that can then be redeemed in any Hyatt hotel globally, and can be used for food and drink, and accommodation.



Whether overnight or day visitors, all guests can feel safe and secure at Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill, following their achievement of GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR™ facility accreditation for outbreak prevention, response and recovery. GBAC is a division of ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, and GBAC STAR is well known as the gold standard of safe facilities, providing third-party validation that ensures facilities implement strict protocols for biorsik solutions. This accreditation has been achieved as part of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which builds on already rigorous safety and cleanliness protocols across all Hyatt hotels.



Nightly rates start from £218, room only.



Day rates start from £120.



