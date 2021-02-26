How would you like to win 12 free bottles of wine courtesy of Far East Hospitality Group and Canopy Marketing?

Far East Hospitality, one of the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences in Singapore, recently announced that it will forge ahead with its opening of a new property – The Oasia Resort Sentosa.

Slated for opening in the second quarter of 2021, Oasia Resort Sentosa will be the fourth property on Sentosa island managed by Far East Hospitality and also marks Far East Hospitality’s first foray into the resort and spa category.





“The progression into the resort and spa field is both a natural and calculated move,” said Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive of Far East Hospitality. “Each of our properties on Sentosa cater to different demographics. Village Hotel Sentosa for urban explorers and families. The Outpost Hotel for young couples who prefer exclusivity, and The Barracks Hotel for those who enjoy old world charm of the building’s architecture and service offerings. With Oasia Resort Sentosa, which targets the wellness conscious, it completes our suite of offerings on the island.”



The 191-key property consists of Suites, Wellness Premier Rooms, and Deluxe Rooms. Guests will have the opportunity to experience a wellness lifestyle encompassing not just a spa treatment, but healthy eating, fitness routines, mind-body practices, as well as connecting with nature. Wellness journals, self-care checklists, and access to a collection of guided meditation audio are amongst the many items that are made available for guests during their stay.



Far East Hospitality, a key player in Singapore, is represented in the UK and Europe by Canopy Marketing Group. Among their portfolio of 15 hotels, they have a resort in the centre of Sentosa Island, encompassing 3 excellent 4 & 5-star hotels, and a dedicated event centre on-site. This year, Oasia Sentosa will be launched as its launch 4th hotel on the island. With its global accessibility, excellent infrastructure, world-class venues, unique dining experiences, and golden beaches all in one place, it makes Oasia Sentosa an excellent choice for corporate planners. Not to mention the outstanding hospitality, Singapore is famous for.

