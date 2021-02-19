HotelREZ partners with iWTX/Illusions

Drives Tour Operator and DMC revenues to HotelREZ members

HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s largest, quality driven representation and distribution companies and global partner of the technology company Sabre, has partnered with iWTX/Illusions to streamline distribution to tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs) using automation on a centralized platform.





This partnership will offer HotelREZ members automated, two-way integrations to hundreds of global and regional tour operators and DMCs. Through the dynamic delivery of rates, availability, and reservations, hoteliers can leverage a single platform to seamlessly reach all relevant tour operators and ensure this channel aligns with their overall distribution strategy.



Faisal Memon, Founder & CEO, commented: “The iWTX-Illusions global marketplace will deliver a sophisticated solution to HotelREZ to increase their transactional bookings and revenue by acting as an extension to their current distribution & connectivity platform. In a post Covid environment we are very excited about this new partnership as we will offer our network of tour operators and DMCs a great selection of HotelREZ hotels and aparthotels across the world”



Mark Lewis, Founder & CEO, HotelREZ, commented: “HotelREZ is delighted to partner with Faisal and his company iWTX to drive incremental business and global awareness to our portfolio via their network of Tour Operators, Travel Agents and Destination Management Companies. The main benefit is that Illusions will provide HotelREZ with additional XML interface capabilities, which is essential to sustain and build business relationships in source markets worldwide. Ultimately this will drive incremental business to our network of hotels, aparthotels and property clients”



