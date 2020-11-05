Hospitality and adventure goes hand in hand

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels partners with National Trust for Scotland

One of Scotland’s leading hotel groups, Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, is looking ahead to 2021 and offering exclusive staycations thanks to a partnership with the National Trust for Scotland.

Families or couples booking an overnight bed and breakfast stay or three night self-catering break at any hotels in the Family from Isles of Glencoe on the West Coast to Crieff Hydro Resort in Perthshire, can redeem a free family ticket to a National Trust for Scotland attraction.





Nic Oldham, Head of Customer and Commercial for the Family, said: “Making treasured memories has never been more important and that’s why we aim to offer experience-led breaks that everyone can enjoy.



“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the National Trust for Scotland and provide added value for our guests.”



Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland said: “We’re all looking forward to a time when we can explore once more and there is so much to enjoy across Scotland - from castles to coastlines, art to architecture, wildlife to wilderness. We’re looking forward to sharing all of this with families as they spend time together, experiencing what they love about Scotland.”



With acres to explore right on the doorstep of each hotel, guests can choose from a variety of different walking routes and cycling trails to follow during their stay which suit all abilities. Alternatively, they can make use of wide range of outdoor activities at Crieff Hydro and Peebles Hydro. Guests may struggle to fit it all in but luckily the National Trust for Scotland voucher is valid until 31 December 2021.



The Crieff Hydro Family National Trust offer is available for stays from 2nd January - 20th December 2021.



