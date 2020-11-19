Henry’s Townhouse, Henry Austen’s former home, to open November 2020 A charming and sophisticated property in Marylebone

From the team behind the renowned Temple Guiting Manor, Barns & Pantry in the heart of the Cotswolds comes Henry’s Townhouse - a new high-end, curious and charming seven bedroom hotel, launching in London late 2020, just minutes from Hyde Park in Marylebone.

The Grade II listed building at No.24 Upper Berkeley Street was once owned by Jane Austen’s brother Henry. It is widely thought that Jane’s visits to Henry in London were of great value, for it was through his support that her work was published.





Henry’s has been a design collaboration between owners Jane and Steven Collins and the award- winning Russell Sage Studio, assisted by Feix&Merlin Architects. This has culminated in an intelligent and glamorous re-imaging of the Regency period, taking inspiration from Henry and Eliza’s reported life at the house and as part of wider London society.



The building itself comprises seven elegant and elaborately designed bedrooms, each with its own unique narrative to tell. Much like novels on a shelf, they invite the guest to open them up, step in and become immersed in a rich visual story.



The townhouse boasts an array of meticulously chosen colour palettes, abundant fabrics and beautiful furnishings providing the most sumptuous luxurious feeling throughout. A huge amount of time and effort has been spent procuring unique antiques and original pieces from around the world.



“We are thrilled to see our project and years of hard work finally come to life as a beautiful and captivating small hotel. Henry’s Townhouse will have a sense of occasion and will be sophisticated, yet fun, appealing to those looking for a lovely base to stay in the heart of the West End, as well as those wanting to hire the house exclusively for family and friends for a special occasion.” says Steven Collins, Owner of Henry’s.



Just as much attention has been placed in the common areas of the Townhouse, including a bespoke Pantry Kitchen with sharing table for breakfast, private dining and parties. This space cleverly converts into a fully equipped meeting room. Henry’s also boasts a small yet lavish carriage like cocktail ‘snug’, outside terrace for evening aperitifs and Jane Austen’s Reading Room perfect for afternoon drinks or some quiet relaxation.



“It was my great pleasure to focus our design experience on restoring the magnificent Henry’s Townhouse. I worked alongside owners Steven and Jane in selecting and complimenting from their personal antique collection, to create spaces which were evocative of the members of Jane Austin’s family and circle of friends. Whilst not being a museum to the history of the building, the pieces chosen create a historic ambience which combine to bring great comfort and humour to a stay at Henry’s Townhouse.” Says Russell Sage, Principal Director of Russell Sage Studio.



The property can either be taken on a room by room basis as a hotel or in its entirety as an exclusive home making it ideal for families, groups of friends or corporates looking for luxury, privacy and a central location. Room rates will start from £450 per room per night and £4,950 per night exclusive use for up to 14 and will include a full breakfast, well stocked mini bar with ‘Best of British’ products, evening aperitifs and tea and treats every afternoon. Each bedroom will also have modern amenities to include Dyson hairdryers and L:A Bruket Swedish, organic bathroom products.



