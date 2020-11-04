Great Hotels of the World forges strategic partnership with event production company, PSAV, to provide best-in-class Hybrid Events

Great Hotels of the World (GHOTW) the leading European-based hotel representation company and the PSAV family of companies, global leaders in event experiences worldwide, have forged a partnership in the EMEA region to support and enable their hotels and business partners to come back stronger in 2021.





Through this partnership, GHOTW hotel members will benefit from preferential access to PSAV’s extensive experience and advanced technology to facilitate face-to-face meetings with remote delegates and deliver world-class hybrid events.



The partnership with PSAV is part of GHOTW’s strategy to support and protect their clients’ core business while getting transformational developments moving - creating additional revenue streams and catering to the rapidly evolving meetings and events market, where hybrid events will become an essential part of the meeting industry’s future.



Pedro Colaco, CEO, Great Hotels of the World, commented, “One of the most important roles of our job at Great Hotels is to lead our members in innovation. We are excited to partner with PSAV, the global leader in hybrid events, a trend that is the future of events. This partnership gives our members and event partners access to critical expertise and innovation that will be paramount in the upturn."



Among the many benefits of hybrid meetings, GHOTW has identified the following:

· They ensure a high quality and engaging event can take place irrespective of last-minute changes or restrictions, rather than cancelling completely

· They acknowledge the power and unparalleled advantages of face-to-face contact, more enriching than pure digital networking, whilst planning for remote participants’ needs

· They increase the potential reach of an event by allowing a larger audience to participate

· They allow for the full meeting experience to be enjoyed even by remote participants if travel is restricted, including recordings for re-use.



Nik Rudge, Managing Director, PSAV EMEA added, “We are incredibly proud to partner with GHOTW and to showcase our hybrid event solutions. Hybrid events are an essential element of our ‘new normal’ and we’re excited to offer our experience and bespoke, expert service to the teams at GHOTW when adding a virtual element to their customers’ events. As an industry leading event technology adviser and consultant, we know that every event should create incredible memories for attendees – especially with hybrid formats where onsite meets online! By working alongside the GHOTW teams to support upcoming events at their incredible venues, we see great potential for an inspiring collaboration and future joint growth but above all, to ensure our clients have the best possible experience.”



GHOTW provides global hotel sales, marketing and innovative technology solutions for a portfolio of over 50 independent hotels and resorts worldwide, catering to the leisure, corporate and meetings markets. The hotels that make up the GHOTW portfolio are known for their strong tradition and expertise in delivering tailormade events, from intimate meetings and executive retreats to large-scale events that combine leisure and sporting activities.



The PSAV Family of Companies, comprising PSAV, AVC Live, Hawthorn, KFP and eclipse, provide creative, production, advanced technology and staging services across the EMEA region to help clients deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. PSAV operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia and is the exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide.



