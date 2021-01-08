General Manager at Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon named as one of ‘Hotel Designs’ top 25 hoteliers of the year!

Carl Davies-Phillips, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon has been named as one of Hotel Designs top 25 hoteliers of the year 2020. The Brit List 2020 is Hotel Designs’ annual publication which profiles the top 25 designers, top 25 architects and top 25 hoteliers who are operating in Britain.





For more than four years, ‘The Brit List Awards’ has given a platform to the designers, architects and hoteliers who are proving to be trendsetters on the international hotel design scene. The Awards took place as a virtual event on 12 November 2020 with a live winners’ party scheduled for 29 April 2021 at Minotti London.



This year’s panel of judges went above and beyond to support The Brit List Awards as the difficult, yet responsible decision was made to organise the judging process and deliver the ceremony in virtual formats. During the in-depth judging process, they read how designers, architects and hoteliers are continuing to push conventional boundaries. But no more so was this more evident than in the applications in the hotelier category.



The Judges felt that Carl has been a great asset to Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon and has worked extremely hard through the first year of trading since opening in April 2019 – especially with all the struggles the hospitality industry has faced this year. They also said that Carl has been very caring of the team and ensures that staff morale is high. He has helped so many people develop their careers with his skills and knowledge in the hospitality industry and working for IHG and Castlebridge Hospitality.



Carl Davies-Phillips, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon said: “I am thrilled to have been named as one of the top 25 hoteliers in the Brit List Awards, especially in our first year of trading and in such a competitive category. I would like to thank my team and colleagues at IHG and Castlebridge Hospitality as this would not have been possible without their dedication, professionalism and support”.



Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, formerly The Falcon Hotel, opened its doors in April 2019 after a multi-million-pound major restoration project.



