Fauchon l’Hotel Paris remains open for Business Travellers

With lockdowns in France and the UK barring all but essential and business travel, many hotels and restaurants are taking the heartbreaking decision to close for another month. Fauchon l’Hotel, Paris announces that it will remain open for business travellers, while complying with the most rigorous health standards and physical distancing requirements.





Chef Frederic Claudel will continue to provide his inspiring and lauded menus which can be enjoyed in the comfort of your room or suite, or in the privacy of the Jardin des Thes.



Guest requests for special meals will be accommodated wherever possible, according to availability at the market and with one day’s notice, and in all other ways the hotel service will remain entirely bespoke – tailored according to the requirements of each individual guest.



During lockdown:

Double upgrade is guaranteed

Early Check In from 7am

Late Check Out until 8pm





Nightly rates at Fauchon l’Hotel Paris start from E400



