Chef Frederic Claudel will continue to provide his inspiring and lauded menus which can be enjoyed in the comfort of your room or suite, or in the privacy of the Jardin des Thes.
Guest requests for special meals will be accommodated wherever possible, according to availability at the market and with one day’s notice, and in all other ways the hotel service will remain entirely bespoke – tailored according to the requirements of each individual guest.
During lockdown:
Double upgrade is guaranteed
Early Check In from 7am
Late Check Out until 8pm
Nightly rates at Fauchon l’Hotel Paris start from E400
Fauchon l’Hotel Paris remains open for Business Travellers
