Exclusive Collection partners with Powwow and Absolute Audio Visual

Exclusive Collection has partnered with Powwow and Absolute Audio Visual to create a state-of-the-art studio experience for streaming and pre-recorded content, which will be available from January 2021.





The Event Studio has been designed with all the requisites of an outside broadcast unit and offers TV quality cameras, stage lighting and production facilities, alongside a team of AV professionals to ensure the high-end transmission of corporate messages.



The Event Studio, a permanent addition to Pennyhill Park’s event offering, is a Covid safe environment and notably sits outside London in 123 acres of Surrey countryside.



Hired on an exclusive use basis, The Event Studio can be branded to a client’s specifications and can be tailored to numerous scenarios, including audience interaction if required. The Event Studio specification includes:

• 4 x HD Panasonic PTZ cameras and controller

• Vision mixing and graphics switching

• Live streaming encoders

• 55” foldback monitors

• Wireless microphones

• AV and live streaming technicians

• 7m x 3m Stage at a height of 100mm

• Studio and stage lighting system

• Wireless presenter control and presenter timer

• PC and Mac capability for presentation content

• Superfast fibre internet link with backup failover options



Stephanie Hall, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Exclusive Collection, said: “The creation of The Event Studio at Pennyhill Park is a genuine reflection of the events market and the need for quality content. The Event Studio is ideal for pre-recording and for drawing in multi-location delegates and speakers and is of course backed by our uncompromising service levels which we are known for across the collection.”



