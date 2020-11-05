Dusit International to manage its first Dusit Thani hotel in Kyoto, Japan

Dusit Thani Kyoto is slated to open its doors in the heart of the city in September 2023

Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Yasuda Real Estate Co., Ltd., a community-focused property developer based in Tokyo, to operate the luxury Dusit Thani Kyoto - its first Dusit-branded hotel in Japan.





Dusit Thani Kyoto is designed to blend seamlessly with its traditional surrounds in the heart of the city



Signed through D&J Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dusit International based in Tokyo, the historic deal reflects Dusit's commitment to sustainable expansion by bringing long-term value to its local communities through creating jobs, contributing to the economy, and encouraging responsible tourism.



Located in the heart of the city, only 850 metres from Kyoto Station in the Honganji Monzen-machi district, the new property will comprise approximately 150 rooms set over four floors. Facilities will include a Thai-themed all-day dining restaurant, a Japanese specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge and bar, function rooms, a health club equipped for fitness, and wellness facilities.



Guests will enjoy easy access to nearby attractions such as Higashi Honganji Temple, Nishi Honganji Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Kyoto Tower, and Kyoto Aquarium. Gion, the city's most famous Geisha district, is only 10 minutes away by train, while Nishiki Market, a lively shopping and dining street known as 'Kyoto's Kitchen,' can be reached in 15 minutes.



In 2019, some 87.91 million people visited Kyoto, an increase of 2.86 million on 2018. While international tourism is currently paused in line with travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dusit's management expects the city will quickly regain its status as a major tourism hub when people are free to visit Japan once again.



"We are delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to work with Yasuda Real Estate Co., Ltd. to bring our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Japan for the first time," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "Continuing our strategy for sustainable expansion, the signing of Dusit Thani Kyoto serves as a major milestone for our company. It also highlights our confidence in the strength and resilience of Japan's travel market and its ability to bounce back strong after all the current challenges.



Kyoto is a wonderful destination, rich in history, heritage, and culture, and we look forward to embracing this in our operations while doing our utmost to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."



Mr Masahiro Nakagawa, President, Yasuda Real Estate Co., Ltd., said, "Our company prides itself on developing projects which not only celebrate cultural and natural heritage, but which are also positioned to deliver social and economic value far into the future. With a locally inspired design and unique blend of Thai and Japanese hospitality traditions, Dusit Thani Kyoto will be ideally positioned to deliver a truly distinctive stay experience in the heart of the city. We are delighted to partner with Dusit for this very special project."



Dusit International's property portfolio now comprises 339 properties operating under six brands across 14 countries. In Japan, the company already has a presence through Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, which manages a collection of ski chalets in Niseko.



