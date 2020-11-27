Dusit International opens luxury wellness resort in the heart of Shushan Ecological Village

Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou, Jiangsu provides holistic healing in the utmost of comfort with a luxurious wellness centre and an exclusive hot springs experience.

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its expansion in China with the recent opening of the highly anticipated Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou, Jiangsu – the 10th Dusit-branded property in China.





Located in Shushan Ecological Village, an area of natural beauty in Suzhou city’s Huqiu District, only 30 minutes by car from Suzhou high-speed train station, the resort uniquely combines southern Chinese culture with Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. The results are a distinctive holiday experience delivering the utmost in comfort, convenience, and holistic wellness.



Comprising 175 rooms and signature villas designed to reflect local art and culture amidst Shushan’s scenic surrounds, the resort is situated at the side of a peaceful lake and tranquil gardens. Private balconies provide sweeping views of the idyllic landscape, which is famed for its three natural treasures including Cui Guan Pear, Yun Quan Tea, and Waxberry.



The peaceful and impressive location serves as the ideal setting for the property’s distinctive focus on wellness for the mind, body and spirit. From the luxurious hot springs experience, offering both aromatic and therapeutic pools, to the deluxe Thai-inspired Devarana Spa, and two restaurants serving customised wellness cuisine – including Southern Chinese favourites, popular Thai dishes, and international fare – every element of the resort has been carefully crafted to promote the well-being of its guests.



To ensure guests can get the most out of the experience, Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou, Jiangsu offers a range of wellness retreat packages that combine luxurious accommodation with fitness routines, nutritious meals, hot springs bath, massage treatments, Chinese five-tone therapy, and other wellness-focused activities. Personalised retreats can last between two-to-14 days, depending on the preferences and aims of each guest.



To celebrate its opening, the resort is now offering the ‘Dusit Experience’ package starting from only USD 210 per night. Specially created to provide a truly relaxing getaway, the package includes accommodation in a Deluxe Lake View Room, daily breakfast for two, complimentary in-room refreshments, and a host of other benefits. A hot springs experience for two persons is available for an additional CNY 200. Offer ends 31 December 2020.



