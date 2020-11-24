Dunalastair Hotel Suites launches ultimate “WFA” package with new hybrid events system in the heart of the Scottish highlands

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in the Perthshire countryside has teamed with virtual solutions group, PSAV, to create a revolutionary corporate package that combines hybrid digital events technology with exclusive luxury hotel use and team-building activities in the great outdoors.





After a turbulent year that has seen many businesses re-asses office schedules and cancel events, this thoughtfully curated offer signals an innovative breakthrough into the new age of event management, proving that team productivity and efficiency really can happen anywhere.



Virtual meeting technology

Even in the hotel’s rural location in quaint Kinloch Rannoch, teams taking part can enjoy the benefits of customised PSAV systems guaranteed to support digital meetings of up to 40,000 delegates across multiple locations. Key state-of-the-art features include virtual exhibition tours with guest avatars, branding, managed webinars, webcast, and an interactive Chime Live app, all designed to reconnect teams, enhance education and boost motivation.



Exclusive Buy-out

Delegates can also hire the hotel on an exclusive basis, with full access to luxurious accommodation across 32 rooms and suites, gourmet dining in Edina’s restaurant and a range of traditional and outdoor Scottish Highland pursuits, perfect for corporate away-days.



Covid-Secure Corporate Away-Days

The hotel is perfectly located for a range of group activities such as including hiking and biking tours around Loch Rannoch, Land Rover Safaris, landscape and wildlife photography excursions, falconry, salmon-fishing, golf, off-road driving, chocolate-making experiences and private Highland Games tournaments.



Nassar Khalil, CEO of Rogue City Hotel Group, said: “As a hotel group, we strive to stay ahead of the curve by providing our guests with technology-driven amenities, so to extend hybrid meetings and events to our clients in current market conditions was a strategic choice. Our location in the Scottish Highlands has many advantages when it comes to outdoor pursuits and integrating that with hybrid technology to deliver end to end quality connectivity for delegates is something that we are very proud of.”



Nik Rudge, Managing Director of EMEA PSAV/Encore, said: “As a global leader in in-person, on-line and hybrid events, a trend that is the future of meetings and events, we are extremely proud to partner with Rogue City Hotel Group and their flagship hotel, the design-led luxury Dunalastair Hotel Suites. We are excited to create tailor-made, world-class event experiences by advanced, engaging technology solutions to connect and inspire their guests and their audiences worldwide.”



Dunalastair Hotel Suites – flagship property of Rogue City Hotel Group – was among the first in the country to receive the AA Covid-19 Confident certificate and continues to provide a safe and seamless service enhanced by a boosted Express Check-In system for all guests.



Exclusive hotel buy-out packages, including hybrid technology bundle and full-board accommodation are available from £8,800 per night + VAT, based on 25 on-site attendees with social distancing, subject to availability.



