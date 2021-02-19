Anantara’s Northern Thailand Resorts Listed as Travel+Leisure’s Top Hotels of the World

Anantara’s two Northern Thailand resorts, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort and Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort have been included in Travel+Leisure USA magazine’s iconic top 500 - an illustrious list that recognizes the 500 best hotels in the world, as chosen by their readers.





The hotels listed in the T+L 500 are derived from the results of the magazines 2020 World’s Best Awards. The honorees are grouped into eight geographic regions and are chosen on criteria such as demonstrating a commitment to excellence, each embodies the best qualities of its community and offers an unparalleled experience — from amenities to on-site activities.



Perched on a ridge in the northern hills of Thailand overlooking the border with Myanmar and Laos, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort immerses guests in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Attached to the resort is the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation that has rescued over 60 elephants off the streets of Thailand with over 20 still being cared for on the lush jungle grounds surrounding the resort. Guests can also spend an unforgettable night observing the elephants in their natural habitat from the comfort of a fully furnished, transparent Jungle Bubble.



Designed by legendary architect Kerry Hill, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is conveniently located on the banks of the Mae Ping River, giving easy access for guests to explore the temple-filled old city, Lanna heritage, artisan villages and mountain hill tribes. The resort’s centerpiece, the stunning colonial house, was once the British consulate of Chiang Mai. The house is now The Service 1921 Restaurant and Bar, charming guests with a British secret intelligence concept, complete with secret dining rooms, a dungeon and a fusion of culinary journeys full of mystery and intrigue.



“It is a great honour for our two northern Thailand properties to be recognized by the readers of Travel+Leisure USA as the best in the world,” said Michael Marshall, Chief Commercial Officer of Minor Hotels, owner of the Anantara brand. “This recognition is testament to the genuine northern Thai hospitality along with the dedication, passion and commitment of our team in delivering outstanding experiences to all our guests.”



Anantara Angkor Resort in Siem Reap, Cambodia rounded off the list for the Anantara brand as a T+L 500.



