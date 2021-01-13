Accor opens its first hotel in Moldova, accelerating its international expansion

BERD’S CHISINAU MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTION AWAITS FIRST GUESTS

The very first Accor hotel in Moldova has opened on the 28th of December 2020. The 33- room facility in the capital of Moldova joined MGallery Hotel Collection featuring over 100 boutique hotels around the world. The newly opened hotel will offer its guests luxurious rooms, an astounding restaurant, the Art Lounge and a distinguished Spa. BERD’s Chisinau MGallery Hotel Collection promises an authentic journey into the Moldavian culture, tradition and modern design.





Near the historic center of the multifaceted Chisinau, BERD’s Chisinau MGallery Hotel Collection is the first boutique hotel in Moldova and a game-changing actor of the local hospitality. The facility was designed by an Italian architect and interior designer Luca Scacchetti, who integrated elements of the Moldavian culture at all levels: design, artwork, F&B, ambience. Local tradition and modernity is a perfect promise to provide every guest with luxurious all in- one journey into Moldavian culture and traditions. The hotel offers 33 rooms and suites full of local tradition combined with modernity, contemporary aesthetics and premium comfort. ￼ ￼ ￼



The design of the hotel reveals the local spirit at the very beginning of the guest journey with a colorful tree of life welcoming them in the lobby which can be found as well sewed on staff uniforms. Organic materials, such as stone, leather and wood connected in pure lines and smooth textures with warm color schemes, with addition of Bessarabian rugs or arts & craft pieces creates cozy yet mystical atmosphere. In the Art Lounge guests can celebrate Moldavian culture from an insider’s point of view and afterwards relax in the room which create a secure cocoon to unwind and make them fill like a privileged.



The all in-one Moldavian space experience is created by special rituals and moments, specific to the MGallery boutique collection. Entering the facility, the guest receives a welcome gift and at the bar awaits the signature drink – comforting Moldavian wine based cocktail with local ingredients, such as infused lavender, liqueur and honey served in beautifully designed glasses.



The guest can enjoy memorable moments taking part in a masterclass showcasing wine painting, where everyone can create a unique piece of art using alcohol.



The premium Accor branded hotel also offers its guests an astounding Italian Restaurant serving MGallery signature cocktails and tastes of local cuisine, a distinguished Spa experience featuring premium spaces and a fully-equipped gymnasium studio.



Moldova is a hidden jewel full of many opportunities to discover, enriching the experiences of each guest choosing this destination. BERD’s Chisinau MGallery Hotel Collection, located at the heart of Chişinau is a great spot to explore local culture and because of the excellent care paid to the details and created experiences, the hotel provides unforgettable memories and a taste of Moldavian tradition – says Christophe Chamboncel, VP in charge of Operations for Accor in South Eastern Europe.



MGallery Hotel Collection features boutique hotels, each with its own original design and unique stories to tell. Each destination provides an exceptional experience inspired by the essence of the local neighborhood, creating Memorable Moments inspiring lifelong memories. At the moment MGallery is more than 100 boutique hotels allowing the guests to discover more than 30 destinations all over the world. In the city center, along the seashore, nestled within nature or set in extraordinary locations, the hotels of the MGallery Collection invite every guest to explore the world and it's splendors.



The owner of new MGallery hotel in Moldova is the Dalomites company, owned by Dorian and Lucia Berdos, which has also interests in pharma industry, owning among others Felicia chain of pharmacies in Moldova.



