Accor launches credit offer for  journeys in the Maldives

Three resorts are extending credits equal to 40% off the room rate for redemption on dining, spa and other experiences

Accor has launched a credit offer for travellers looking to escape to the Maldives. Guests staying at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives can now benefit from a resort credit worth 40% of the room rate, which can be redeemed on dining, spa, and other experiences.





Plus, Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless who register and book the offer before 15th December 2020 and stay by 31st March 2020 will be entered into a lucky draw contest to win 40,000 Reward points.



“After a long year of travel restrictions, the Maldives presents a very unique offering for those looking to escape for a well-deserved island holiday. Thanks to the natural isolation of this stunning region and mandatory testing for all travellers prior to arrival, this is one of the best destinations for anybody looking to truly relax and recuperate in the sun. We are so pleased to be welcoming travellers back to our resorts and delighted we can offer this special credit to allow our guests to indulge in the unique experiences available at our resorts,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.



Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is a hidden gem on the pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll. A palm tree-peppered private island comprising of only 21 villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist is complimented by the Overwater Island experience, located a few short minutes away by boat, which offers a collection of vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar. Together these two private islands offer two distinct experiences, bound together by Raffles’ legendary service. A Marine Butler is available for those eager to explore the colourful underwater world of the resort’s two remarkable house reefs. With the resort credit, guests can embark on an exciting culinary adventure at the five restaurants and bars or a rejuvenating journey at the overwater Raffles Spa.



Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is the only resort situated on the Shaviyani Atoll, one of the country's largest resort lagoons. The nine kilometre-long house reef is home to vibrant corals and a thriving ecosystem. Sirru Fen Fushi, which means 'secret water island' in the local Dhivehi language, is set on an exceptionally lush island bursting with flora and fauna. The picturesque locale is also surrounded by powder white sand beaches, peppered with thatched-roofed villas overlooking an endless turquoise sea. The resort features 120 locally inspired design Beach Villas, Water Villas, and Tented Jungle Villas. Guests may choose to avail their resort credit for private dining experiences under the Maldivian stars on a secluded stretch of shore for a truly unforgettable Maldivian experience.



Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is perfect for adventure-seeking families and couples. The resort, which is just 45 minutes by sea plane from the capital, Malé, features a collection of spacious villas such as overwater pool villas, beach pool suites and beach spa pool residences, each with their own private plunge pool offering complete privacy. The property plays host to a range of exciting onsite facilities including a diving centre that organises snorkelling, house reef explorations and cruises; a tennis court; state-of-the-art gym; water sports centre; and Health Sun Spa by Healing Earth, which offers a wide range of signature facials and massage treatments to rejuvenate the soul and body. The highlight of the resort is the world-class Mövenpick cuisine which is universally famous – every dish is prepared using the finest and freshest ingredients. Guests can also experience chocolate tasting every afternoon during the chocolate hour at the Mövenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge. The resort credit can be used on a wide range of activities such as water skiing, private speedboat hire and wakeboarding, as well as more relaxing cruises.



The 40% resort credit offer is available to book from now until 15th December 2020 for stays from now until 31st March 2021. For more information, click here.



Accor Plus members will enjoy an additional 10% discount on accommodation.



