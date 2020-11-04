Renovations & new additions at EAST Hong Kong

The contemporary lifestyle hotel elevates work, play and stay for modern business travellers, locals and families –– featuring new and improved dining and social spaces

Making waves in the world of business and lifestyle hospitality once again, EAST Hong Kong unveils new renovations and additions to its dining and social spaces fit for modern business travellers, locals and families. Domain, the property’s new part café, part co-working space is perfect for coffee or casual meetings, and the renovated FEAST (Food by EAST), EAST Hong Kong’s known and loved contemporary restaurant, evokes a sophisticated dining experience.





Working hand-in-hand with Tina Norden, Main Designer at architecture and design firm Conran and Partners, the hotel’s social spaces were artfully put together and reimagined into intricate, multi-functional concepts –– adding flavour and unparalleled offerings to the Taikoo Shing neighbourhood and community.



“We believe that Conran and Partner’s ingenious design concept perfectly reflects the ever- changing requirements of our guests and travellers from different parts of the world,” said Jennifer Cheung, General Manager of EAST Hong Kong. “In the face of a global pandemic, we sought to reimagine how our spaces could be used innovatively to champion the future of hospitality –– be it for work or leisure. With sustainability always at the forefront of EAST Hong Kong’s motivations, we’ve put together new and improved dining and social spaces that are also eco-friendly to attract likeminded creatives and professionals. Domain is an excellent place to network and meet new people, and FEAST provides an array of healthful and enticing food offerings that cater to different tastes.”



Work and Play at Domain

The new Domain space is a creative zone that incorporates trendy and elegant elements to inspire, invigorate and ensure guests work playfully, and play productively. The concept is dedicated to the best of green living, and guests can expect great coffee, a space for recreation, sustainable offerings and nutritious food selections for wellness-centred and eco-conscious forward thinkers.



The new space features a variety of seating styles from informal to intimate; including private working booths, one-to-one seating, informal meeting spaces and shared tables for co-working. The bespoke curation of materials supports and enhances a sense of transition –– in particular a timber slatted wall which gradually shifts from light and airy pastels and terrazzo counters in Domain, the café area, to a richer and darker palette in FEAST, the dining area.



Touting a sustainable and healthy food concept, guests at Domain can order freshly baked pastries with natural ingredients or gluten free and vegan selections from the glass room bakery. Menu offerings include healthy breakfasts, Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger, Whole Wheat Wrap, Power Salad, cakes and more. Caffeine lovers will also be able to sip on Domain’s signature coffee –– the “D” Affogato made from premium coffee beans by Allpress Espresso and brewed by high-end La Marzocco coffee machines for the perfect taste. Domain will also be offering the option to purchase a reusable Huskee cup, which is made from coffee husk, to guests who do not have their own mug, in order to promote sustainable living.



Rest and Re-energise at FEAST

FEAST (Food by EAST), the bustling eatery at the far end of the space boasts a new look and rejuvenated menus. The renovated concept evokes a welcoming and multi-layered experience for guests, combining a contemporary aesthetic with a subtle Eastern influence and a hint of charm and playfulness within an overarching sophisticated design. Contactless ordering is available to maximise efficiency and minimise the use of paper.



The space holds a new multi-functional private dining room with sliding glazed doors that can be used either as part of the restaurant, for business meetings or separated for families to spend quality private time together. On weekends, families can also use the exciting new children’s area filled with sustainable toys.



Those who fancy a tipple shaken, stirred and poured right in front of them can check out Bord Bar, a stylish drink trolley from Germany with an eclectic premium gin and sake selection. Diners can also expect buffets with a live show kitchen, Japanese sushi, seafood, tandoori, gelato and salad & antipasti counters, complete with an extensive selection of Asian and Western main courses brought to your table. The restaurant will also have a green kitchen to ensure maximum energy, water, fume exhaust and purifying efficiency as well as optimal waste recycling.



Known for its distinctive artwork, the new FEAST integrates the iconic Butterflies which were part of the original space. Artist Jayne Dyer returned to recolour and rearrange her butterflies in the new space, ensuring continuity with a subtle new twist. To counteract the spatial drama of the atrium, Conran and Partners created intimate dining spaces, with an open kitchen providing a lively visual focal point for diners.



