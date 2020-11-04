Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos® introduces MEET SAFE + SOUND, expanding its industry-leading health and safety program into conference and event spaces

SAFE + SOUND Employs Rigorous Inspections and Enhanced Protocols at Hard Rock® Properties Worldwide, Safely Re-Introducing Events

Hard Rock International is delighted to announce Meet SAFE + SOUND, expanding the international hospitality brand’s industry-leading SAFE + SOUND program into conference and event spaces. As in-person meetings and events begin to re-emerge, event planners and attendees can be assured that touchpoints at all properties are SAFE + SOUND. Hard Rock’s® health and safety plan was developed in collaboration with world-renowned public health and sanitisation specialists, including Ecolab and NSF International.





The program meets the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. Under SAFE + SOUND standards established by Hard Rock, each hotel property is independently assessed by NSF International and is required to pass a rigorous 262-point inspection.



"Hard Rock’s top priority is keeping our guests and team members safe and healthy as we adapt to a new normal and adjust to meet the changing needs of the MICE community," said Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock has always offered unique and diverse meeting and venue spaces with extraordinary capabilities to accommodate all occasions and events. Now we are doing that with an enhanced focus on health and safety.”



The enhanced safety protocols under Meet SAFE + SOUND have been customised to address the specific needs of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) community, including procedures and checkpoints such as:

• Guests passing through a thermal temperature screening and utilising hand sanitizer before entering each meeting space

• Hand sanitizer dispensers in meeting rooms, exhibit halls, lobbies and other areas

• Appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory available in public areas and at meeting room points of entry

• Required use of face masks for all guests and team members in public areas and meeting spaces, except whilst actively eating, drinking or smoking

• Industry-leading cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting protocols, with particular attention paid to high-touch areas including doors, tables, chairs, podiums, telephones, in-room control panels, light switches and temperature control panels

• Expanded disinfecting and cleaning of all permanent equipment (microphones, projectors, screens, etc.) before and after each use



All third-party vendors and contractors entering the space are required to follow Meet SAFE + SOUND protocol. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino® properties continue to abide by local and government mandated policies regarding events. Whilst event spaces and capabilities may vary based on location, select Hard Rock properties, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, are beginning to welcome the MICE community back to highlight its wide range of meeting facilities and showcase the ways in which organisations can successfully and safely return to in-person meetings. Additional properties, including Hard Rock Hotel® at Universal Orlando, are offering event spaces for virtual, in-person and pre-recorded meetings to accommodate various programming needs. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also offer varying, flexible cancellation and attrition policies for groups, as well as creative outdoor and private event spaces at select properties.



