Club Med presents £100M renovation and extension projects in Morocco

The luxury all-inclusive provider, Club Med, has just announced a pipeline of resort renovations and details of a brand new resort all set in Morocco.

Club Med first set up operations in Al Hoceima in 1963 and has since gone on to build three resorts in the country. Outside of the global pandemic, Morocco is a growing market for Club Med and the travel brand has seen an increase in holidaymakers visiting, with figures up 13% since 2017.





The new projects will sustain the group's operations in Morocco, create new job opportunities and attract a new clientele. Further details can be found below, alongside a quote from Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med.



Club Med in Morocco

Introducing the brand new resort of Club Med Essaouira

Costing approx. 90 million euros, this brand new 4-Trident resort will be accessible all year round and with 350 rooms and it will feature a Club Med Exclusive Collection space.This eco-resort for families and active couples, will be fully integrated into its environment, offering a quality tourism experience combining an exceptional natural, historical and cultural heritage, leisure activities for families and a wide range of water sports. Club Med Essaouira is scheduled to open in 2024.



The renovation-extension project of Club Med Marrakech La Palmeraie

The renovation will expand the resort’s existing capacity, while building further on its "family” credentials. The investment of approximately 25 million euros is for an extension program of approx. 100 additional rooms, the construction of a large family swimming pool (with water games) and a Baby Club. This project also includes the renovation of the Club Med Exclusive Collection "Le Riad", the spa, restaurants and the meeting & events area.



The Club Med Yasmina renovation project

After a major renovation in 2011, this new investment of 3.5 million euros will involve some refurbishment and extend the resort's opening period.



Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med, said: "Club Med has confirmed its commitment to Morocco through projects in Marrakech La Palmeraie, Yasmina and Essaouira. These various investments will enable Club Med to meet the expectations of families and active couples even more effectively. At a time when tourism is going through a particularly difficult period, these announcements symbolize our desire to move forward, to strengthen the strong and close bonds that we have built and to contribute to the international presence of Morocco thanks to our position as world leader in premium all-inclusive resorts.”



