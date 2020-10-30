Holiday Inn hotel offers socially distanced gigs ‘Live From Your Bedroom’

Holiday Inn® London Gatwick - Worth (part of the IHG® Hotels & Resorts Group) has transformed 50 of its garden view bedrooms into private concert boxes to bring live music to guests in the form of socially distant performances.





Live From Your Bedroom kicked off the first event with a performance from tribute act ‘Queen We Will Rock You’ on Friday 23 October and different concerts will continue every Friday and Saturday evening through the end of 2020, with tribute acts from Take That to Elton John performing socially-distanced concerts.



Each event will be performed on stage in the hotel’s spacious, open courtyard, allowing 50 of their bedrooms ‘with a view’ to offer front row seats right from the comfort of their own bedroom. Live From Your Bedroom packages start from £149 per room, which includes 2 tickets, bed and breakfast for 2, overnight parking and a bottle of prosecco for guests in the VIP rooms. Guests can also enjoy a delicious two course pre-show meal served in the hotel’s Brasserie, or festival style food and drinks that can be ordered straight to their hotel room door.



Chris Schoeman, Hotel Director, Holiday Inn London Gatwick - Worth commented: “Festivals have been cancelled, concerts have been postponed, theatres are still unable to open and now even cinemas are beginning to close. So, we want to give people a reason to come together (socially distanced of course) and make up for missed birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations over the last few months, whilst also supporting the arts industry and some great performers. Music brings people together to create memories of a lifetime and we’re excited to be able to offer this to our guests in a safe way.”



Since the first Holiday Inn hotel opened in Memphis in 1952, Holiday Inn has played a pivotal role in bringing people together and music is a huge part of the brand’s DNA. Holiday Inn has been mentioned in more than 50 songs and pop culture moments and a whole host of iconic artists and bands have walked through the doors.



Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt opened its doors in 1969, breaking the mold as one of the first full-service hotels in Nashville. The property quickly became a hub in Music City for singers and songwriters and has hosted notable musical icons throughout the years, including Prince, KISS, several members of Elvis’s family, Kenny Rogers, Mötley Crüe, and members of the Charlie Daniels Band.



More recently at Holiday Inn hotels in the US, as part of the ‘Holiday Inn to You’ campaign, the brand has partnered with country music artist Walker Hayes to bring live music in the form of drive-in performances. ￼



Providing a clean, safe experience with the wellbeing of every guest in mind is now more important than ever. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the performance from their bedroom windows, or alternatively, watch the live stream from their TV. Learn more about the IHG Way of Clean, which extends the company’s long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey.



