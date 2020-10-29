Accor launches fully digital F&B guest journey

Food orders go mobile: Accor partners with Bizzon to reshape hotel and restaurant guest experience

Europe's largest hotel company Accor today announced it is extending its partnership with London based hospitality software provider Bizzon. The collaboration is part of an ambitious project to transform the customer journey for F&B. Adding to Bizzon's agile cloud based ePOS solution, Accor are connecting Bizzon's mobile Order and Pay functionality to enhance the guest experience.





Accor's partnership with Bizzon enables hotel guests to order food and drink from the hotel's digital menu with their own mobile phones. Fully integrated with Accor's hotel systems, guests have the choice to either pay up front or charge to their room and pay on check out.



The Order and Pay technology is currently available in four hotels across the UK- ibis Styles Edinburgh St Andrew Square, Mercure Telford, ibis Styles London Gloucester Road and ibis Styles Manchester Portland Street. The ambition is to roll out the solution in 150 hotels across Northern Europe.



Carla Milovanov, SVP Digital & Technology Accor Europe said; "Hospitality and guest relationships are key reasons why we are in this business. Creating the 'digital first' restaurant is one step further in our drive to give customers the best possible Experience. Covid-19 has shown us that mobile orders and click & collect are now integral parts of this new guest journey. We’re delighted to partner with Bizzon to make this a reality, and bring restaurant and hotel owners new benefits.”



Shane Munro, VP Food, Beverage and Entertainment at Accor Northern Europe, said: “Technology is part of our daily lives, increasingly so this year following the challenges that have arisen due to Covid. Every day our teams offer our guests delicious food and drinks in beautiful environments. Now with the ease of mobile technology we can deliver an improved experience in our restaurants, bars and cafes. Dining and drinking is as much about the experience as it is about the food and drinks themselves, and technology becoming a critical part of that experience.”



Ante Kotarac, Bizzon CEO added' "We are delighted to play a part supporting one of the world's largest hotel companies to develop a market-leading F&B customer experience. We've seen our mobile Order and Pay improve average spend, speed up customer service and reduce labour by removing the transactional jobs that just don't add to guest satisfaction. Coronavirus has had a huge impact on customer behaviour and preferences, with some sites now reporting 90% of orders placed via the guest mobile. Benefits for both guest and hotel are compelling and are seeing widespread adoption. We are delighted to help Accor lead the way in transforming the hotel guest experience."



