Peloton and Kempinski Hotels launch partnership

From now on, Peloton Bikes will be available for use in guests’ rooms at German 5-star Kempinski Hotels

Together with Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, the New York home fitness company Peloton, which successfully launched in Germany about a year ago, is now launching its first partnership in the Hospitality & Leisure sector.





After the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin was the first hotel in Germany to start a cooperation with Peloton this summer, guests of the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden and the Kempinski Hotels in Frankfurt Gravenbruch and in Berchtesgaden can now, depending on availability, have a Peloton Bike brought to their room to access cycling and fitness classes at any time via live stream or on-demand from the Peloton Studios in New York and London. The motivation that comes from Peloton's world-class instructors and the networked, international community combines the energy and dynamism of studio workouts with the comfort of your own home – or hotel room – making every Peloton training session an efficient and engaging experience.



"Today more than ever, our guests want to maintain and improve their fitness even when travelling or staying in a hotel and take advantage of the opportunity to continue their regular "home" training in their hotel room," says Benedikt Jaschke, Chief Quality Officer and member of the Management Board of Kempinski Hotels. "With Peloton we found the right partner to push our ‘Keep your Fitness Promise’ initiative around the well-being of our guests to a higher level.”



Martin Richter, Managing Director, Peloton Germany, adds: "We are happy to partner with Kempinski Hotels and to have the opportunity to bring our unique training experience to these exclusive luxury hotels. We already know from our international markets how much hotel guests appreciate the possibility to do first-class training in private surroundings, and we experience the Kempinski Hotel Group as a partner with great openness for innovation.”



The Peloton Bikes in the hotels are equipped with software specially developed for the commercial sector which guarantees complete data security of the multiple users. In addition, the Bikes are equipped with double-sided pedals, so that guests can either click in with their own SPD-compatible cycling shoes or ride with sports shoes in the toe cages.



The cooperation with Kempinski Hotel Group is Peloton's first step to establish internationally successful hotel partnerships also in Germany. The German hotel locations can soon also be found on the Peloton Hotel Finder, which already lists numerous destinations in the US, Canada and UK.



