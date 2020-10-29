Pullman announces global partnerships with Les Mills to take hotel fitness from ordinary to the extraordinary

Pullman takes fitness into a new era with Les Mills through a powerful mix of innovative exercise programming and community engagement

Pullman Hotels & Resorts, a leading brand within the Accor group, is pleased to announce a strategic global partnership with Les Mills, the world’s largest creator of group fitness classes available at health clubs, online, and now, at select Pullman destinations. Pullman Power Fitness Fueled by Les Mills makes Pullman the first boutique fitness hotel brand with around-the-clock innovative fitness classes, in-room fitness amenities, challenging boot camps and Pullman Fitness Squad events, while unleashing the full experience of the Pullman Power Fitness community.





The Pullman Power Fitness Fueled by Les Mills partnership is a key element of Pullman’s latest approach to health and wellness - Pullman Power Fitness – replacing the stale one-size-fits-all hotel gym environment with a bold, artful, social approach to contemporary fitness. More than a gym, Pullman Power Fitness taps into a new era of training diversity, integrated technology and the support of a like-minded community to help Pullman guests stay on top of their fitness game.



“At Pullman, we’ve redesigned our fitness platform to be as action-oriented, diverse and dynamic as the busy lives of our guests – full of great music, plenty of fun and opportunities for safe social connections,” said Lilian Roten, Global Vice President, Brand Management, Pullman Hotels & Resorts. “Just as our guests are motivated to become the best versions of themselves, they have motivated us to look beyond the walls of the gym and create a platform that is more engaging, more inclusive and more enjoyable than what they typically find at most hotels. Our new partnership with Les Mills takes our wellbeing programming to the next level, with immersive experiences, continuously updated content and a Pullman Fitness Squad of creative individuals connected by passion and a shared mindset.”



“We’re on a mission to create a fitter planet, so partnering with Accor is an exciting opportunity to bring world- class workouts to thousands of guests worldwide through our range of digital fitness solutions,” said Keith Burnet, CEO, Les Mills Global Markets. “With health and fitness now a top-tier priority for people of all ages, there is huge potential for forward-thinking brands like Pullman to meet growing consumer demand for high quality wellness offerings as part of their travel experience. We’re looking forward to combining the scalability of digital fitness with the thrill of live workouts to offer Pullman guests a world-beating fitness experience that will leave them happier and healthier by the end of their stay.”



Beginning in late 2020 and continuing into 2021, Pullman Power Fitness Fueled by Les Mills will be introduced throughout 50 Pullman destinations across China, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe. Early program adopters will include Pullman Shanghai South; Pullman Zhouzhaung; Pullman Hong Kong Park Lane; Pullman Suzhou; Pullman Doha and Pullman Auckland beginning this month.

Key elements of Pullman Power Fitness Fueled by Les Mills include:

• Les Mills On Demand & Les Mills TV in China – Available at select properties now, guests of Pullman receive a complimentary 30-day membership to Les Mills On Demand, an online fitness solution with a library of more than 1000+ workouts available 24/7 for use in the guestroom, in the fitness studio, at the park, whether the guest is in the hotel, on holiday, traveling for work, or back at home.

• Les Mills Virtual – Beginning in 2021, guests will enjoy high-definition action via virtual screens in group and individual classes. Pullman’s robust technology combined with Les Mills’ renowned programming create vivid and powerful workout sessions, such as Born to Move, The Trip, CXWork, Grit, and BodyFlow, just to name a few.

• Pullman Fitness Squad – an exceptional team of charismatic worldwide fitness influencers and entrepreneurs will be chosen from fitness enthusiasts around the world to lead Pullman Wellbeing and Fitness initiatives, including Pullman Power Fitness Fueled by Les Mills live classes, on-property bootcamps and regional special events.



“We are excited to partner with Les Mills, a leading global brand that shares the same passion as Pullman – to do more than just support workouts – but to inspire people to fall in love with fitness,” said Mehdi Hemici, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Accor. “Pullman and Les Mills are bringing together a community of connected travelers motivated by self-improvement and will create innovative fitness experiences, powered by science.”



