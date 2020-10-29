The Belfry launches new Live offer for virtual meetings  

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has launched The Belfry Live and Belfry Studio, professional virtual meetings and events solutions that allows organisations to connect live with audiences across the globe to collaborate and cascade information.





The packages are targeted at any business, regardless of size, with teams and offices in multiple locations across the UK and beyond, that is looking for a professional, high quality virtual experience.



The Belfry Live package provides meeting organisers with a suite of technology including a 6m x 3m LED wall, HD cameras and a cameraman, lapel microphones, a teleprompter and a PA system, amongst other things, all supported by an on-site team of technical experts, making it perfect for any organisation looking to livestream to multiple locations.



The Belfry Live is one of several new hybrid event packages designed to ensure conferences, meetings and corporate events can take place safely in line with government guidelines. Connecting virtually has proved a vital tool for businesses this year, ensuring everyone can continue to communicate and run events in a secure environment until it is safe to meet again. The packages all include all AV set-up and equipment along with a technical know-how crew on the day to ensure a high-quality event to ensure business meetings or events for up to 30 people can continue, while connecting with their wider teams across the globe.



The resort is also offering The Belfry Studio which offers filming and production in an adaptable space within the resort. The Belfry Studio package also offers a suite of technology as well as choice of stages, flash panelling (which can be branded), a green screen option, Perspex lectern, lighting package, and furniture options to ensure a high quality filming and production service.



Katie Niland, Sales Director at The Belfry Hotel & Resort said: “Whilst we have had to create a short term solution to temporarily replace live events, it also introduces a new and exciting fundamental change in how events will work in the future. With hybrid event options available we will no longer have to limit the number of attendees as technology is allowing planners to extend their reach of events further than ever before. Our new packages ensure that delegates who cannot physically attend in person can stay connected by communicating virtually with those who can be present in person.



“We are receiving an exceptional level of new enquires for meeting and event bookings. This also includes a huge increase in demand for events of over 200 people in the second half of 2021, showing confidence in the events market for next year.”



For those who are able to visit the resort in person, The Belfry has a number of safety measures in place while still offering the same award-winning welcome and memorable experiences that guests have come to love and know. The Belfry’s ‘Our Pledge To You’ initiative showcases the resort’s commitment to meeting the highest standards cleanliness procedures and protocols across all areas of the resort to ensure a safe and secure visit for your delegates



The Belfry has also been awarded AIM secure accreditation, the UK’s only recognised quality standard for the meeting industry, and the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard which recognises that they have followed government and industry COVID-19 guidelines.



Awarded England’s Leading Conference Hotel at the World Travel Awards, The Belfry is one of the UK’s leading meeting, conference, and event venues. The resort is easily accessible being close to the M42 and M6, Birmingham New Street station and Birmingham Airport.



