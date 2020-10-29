Park House Hotel offers exclusive hire for business meetings of up to 30

Park House Hotel in the West Sussex countryside is offering itself up as the ultimate ‘business bolthole’ for corporate events of up to 30 delegates. Organisations looking to bring their teams back together for some face-to-face time can enjoy an exclusive country house escape, with private use of the Barn and boardroom for discreet decision making, alongside accommodation onsite if required.





21 beautifully styled bedrooms can be utilised to extend the away day, with breakfast, a delegate lunch and light refreshments served throughout the day, alongside teas and coffee.



A three-course dinner will also be available to enjoy, offering the opportunity for the whole team to refresh, reboot and reconnect after a day of teamwork, all while enjoying dishes showcasing the best local Sussex growers.



Park House’s picturesque grounds also offer plenty of room for team bonding, with activities including tennis on the immaculate grass courts and a par 3 golf course, as well as access to two pools and a range of spa treatments.



Whether it’s forecasting for the year ahead or a company reboot after the last 6 months spent working remotely, Park House promises to throw an away day that will soon become a staple in the annual calendar.



Stuart Brown, Operations Manager from Park House says: “Virtual meetings have been a godsend in recent times, but nothing beats that all important time allocated to bringing the team together in person. As companies look to plan their time for 2021 and beyond, there are few better ways to do so than to reunite altogether in our perfect location.



“Delegate comfort and company privacy are key, so the option to ‘hire the house’ is the ideal way for organisations to guarantee both!”



Packages are available from £85 incl. VAT per person for the day, with exclusive hire of the House from £12,000.



