New hotel propels Aroeira into top 50 European golf resorts

Aroeira Golf Resort, a two-time host of the Portuguese Open, has reclaimed its place among Europe’s golfing elite after being ranked inside the top 50 of Golf World magazine’s influential list of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’.

Boosted by the recent opening of the ultra-modern Aroeira Lisbon Hotel last autumn, the 36-hole venue jumped an impressive 54 places to number 42 in the updated standings.





Assessing over four different categories – golf courses, accommodation, setting and non-golf amenities accessibility and amenities – the magazine’s judging panel was particularly impressed with the accommodation options available while Aroeira – which is managed by ORIZONTE, Portugal’s largest golf management company – was also rated in the top-five resorts for value-for-money and for a city golf break. The Top 100 panel said: “Aroeira has been transformed by the addition of a hotel.



“The hotel only opened in autumn last year, but we’ve already been so know how good it is. It is super stylish and a great base from where to play Aroeira’s two courses, with Aroeira I a regular in our Top 100 courses list.”



ORIZONTE commercial director, José Maria Cazal-Ribeiro, said: “With a fantastic location and two outstanding golf courses, Aroeira has always been one of Lisbon’s most popular golfing venues. The opening of the hotel has helped elevate the resort experience to a whole new level and it’s a real thrill to see it restored to its rightful place in European golf.”



Dubbed the ‘Wentworth of Lisbon’ by many observers, Aroeira is one of Portugal’s most iconic golfing venues and was host to the Portuguese Open in 1996 and 1997.



The Aroeira estate – 25km south of Lisbon – has a reputation for quality and includes two widely-acclaimed 18-hole golf courses – Aroeira I and Aroeira II – which are nestled amid tranquil natural pine forest.



Complementing the existing villas and apartments, the Aroeira Lisbon Hotel provides the ultimate in chic modern design, including 68 bedrooms and suites, an outdoor pool, a spa and a choice of five bars and restaurants, and offers easy access to the many golden sandy beaches in the Costa Azul region.



ORIZONTE provides golfers with the opportunity to play five of the leading courses in close proximity to Lisbon in the stunning Costa Azul, together with exceptional value for money on a wide range of accommodation options.



In addition to Aroeira, golfers can also experience the acclaimed layout at Quinta do Peru Golf & Country Club and the two courses at Ribagolfe – regarded as some of the finest in the Lisbon region and previously described as the ‘Valderrama of Portugal’.



