Eden Rock – St Barths is Back 22 October 2020

The most glamorous hotel in the Caribbean returns in full gloryIn the heart of St Barths, French West Indies, Eden Rock – St Barths will reopen its doors on 22nd October 2020. A proud part of Oetker Collection’s exquisite portfolio of Masterpiece Hotels, Eden Rock is a chic retreat blending glamour, service and sunshine. Still fresh from an extensive two-year renovation, guests will soon be able to experience a new-look Eden Rock, including three suites that are brand-new for 2020.







This is an addition to the newly renovated suites, bar, restaurant and spa concept, which were unveiled in November 2019.



SUITE DREAMS

The three new suites are built atop the rock, each featuring a private terrace and beautiful views over the beaches and reefs of the Bay of St Jean. The Vogue is a decadent yet cosy cocoon while the Jane boasts a delightful garden terrace and jacuzzi pool, the perfect space for enjoying a glass of something chilled. The Pippa is an enchanting bi-level one-bedroom suite with a unique wooden tubed spiral staircase leading to a hidden heated pool built into the rock.



Jane Matthews, Co-Founder, Decor Designer and Art Manager comments: “The interiors are elegant and hopefully a little unconventional. We have been keen to showcase both fabulously skilled French cabinet making skills, plus high-quality local island artisanal workmanship. We have stretched to incorporate a striking mix of colours and textures. This involves precious pink marble, superb wood panelling created in Normandy, and a number of additional small details. We sought to handmake extra-large beds from which views over the lovely beach and beyond are fully laid-out before resident guests and friends”.



A SEASON OF WELLBEING

More than ever before, 2020 is the year for a much-needed Vitamin D packed winter break. At the end of 2019 the new Eden Spa took up residence on the top of the rock. The yacht-on-land themed sitting room and three discreet wellness cabins invite guests to enjoy an unforgettable Caribbean spa journey. An extensive treatment menu is on offer, in partnership with acclaimed local brand Ligne St Barth, Esthederm expert skincare and Hydrafacial. As well as the Eden Spa in the rock there is also a beachside treatment room and a brand new private spa in Villa Rockstar. The new Yoga Deck atop the rock looking out onto the water offers a serene space for quiet reflection



CREATIVE COLLABORATIONS AT EDEN ROCK

From art and gems to fashion and fine dining, Eden Rock has collaborated with connoisseurs in each field to offer a next-level guest experience.



Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has crafted the delicious menus at the Sand Bar as well as the cocktails served at the new Rémy Bar and Salon. The Eden Being boutique offers a tempting choice of treats including an exclusive new Off-White x St Barths collection, designed exclusively for the island as well as Chopard bracelets with diamonds set in Eden colours. Other choices include shoes, bags, hats, Stella McCartney designed childrenswear and Eden Rock watches by Hublot. The creative collaborations continue with this season’s artist-in-residence programme. Full of colour and captivating artwork, featuring live paintings from a range of artists. Amongst other guests, the acclaimed street artist Alec Monopoly will present a new exposition of his dynamic work inspired by the rock and St Barths.



SAFETY THAT DOESN’T COMPROMISE ON SERVICE AND STYLE

The Eden Rock – St Barths team continues to go above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of guests and friends. In addition to maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitation standards using the latest sterilisation technologies such as anti-bacterial ozone air treatments. Rooms, furniture, and all spaces are disinfected regularly. St Barths is open to all travellers worldwide as long as you can provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before you arrive on the island.



Introducing an even easier way to get to St Barths this season is a partnership with charter provider, Tradewind Aviation. The new private jet charter option offers a safe, secure and stress-free journey from anywhere in the U.S. via San Juan, to reach St Barths. Travellers who book this experience will receive complimentary round-trip ground transportation from home to the airport, a welcome amenity kit with fabulous Eden Rock - St Barths goodies, as well as an additional 10% discount for future trips with Tradewind. For visitors that book either Eden Rock’s exquisite ultra-luxe Villa Rockstar or Villa Nina, complimentary use of a Land Rover Defender is available throughout their stay to get around the island in serious style.



Fabrice Moizan, General Manager comments:“We can’t wait for our Eden Rock guests and friends to return again to their ERock Home from Home. Most of our Eden Rocker staff are back too and ready and waiting to greet guests and friends with their smiles, good manners, shared humour, and world-class service too. The wellbeing of all our guests obviously is of the utmost importance. We pride ourselves on providing this without compromising the world-class service here at Eden Rock - St Barths. As an additional new service to guests, we are delighted to have partnered with a number of private jet companies for ERock to offer secure, safe and healthy flights from home and to home door to door.”



