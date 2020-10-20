Bvlgari Hotel London launches B.Business

Adding to its B. staycation and daycation series, Bvlgari Hotel London is to launch B.Business, an elevated workation that provides use of an expansive suite, the hotel’s pool and gym, and includes refreshments throughout the day, a delicious lunch and drinks at the end of the day.





Designed for those who may no longer hold offices in London and day trippers alike, B.Business offers guests the ability to work, meet, entertain and relax safely during the day in a setting that is as secure as it is sophisticated.



Available from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, B.Business includes:

• 12hr access to a private suite

• Complimentary day membership to Bvlgari Spa London, incorporating a 25m pool

• Complimentary day membership to Workshop Gymnasium

• All day refreshments (water, coffees, tea)

• 2 course lunch including soft drinks only

• After work aperitivo, choice of in suite or at Sette bar



Rates available upon request for:

• Junior suite, priced for one person

• Deluxe Suite, priced for four people

• Bvlgari Suite, priced for six people



Furthermore, ten percent of proceeds from each B.Business workation will go to the Jenner Institute via the Bvlgari Virus Free Fund - a new corporate philanthropy fund from Bvlgari - to support Oxford University’s world-leading groups working on researching, manufacturing and testing Covid-19, malaria, TBC, HIV, Ebola and influenza vaccines. Launched on 17th June 2020, the Bvlgari Virus Free Fund has provided immediate financial support to help fund the world’s brightest talent as they work to prevent pandemics now and in the future.



