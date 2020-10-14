The Guardsman opening 23 October

Opening on 23 October 2020, The Guardsman is a purpose-built luxury boutique hotel on Buckingham Gate that offers the atmosphere, discretion and personal service usually associated with a private members’ club.





Presenting guests with a true home away from home experience, this intimate property features 53 luxurious bedrooms, whilst the top three floors encompass six exclusive residences. The latter have been designed as the perfect London pied-a-terre and comprise a selection of one, two and three bedrooms, along with sumptuous living spaces, dining areas and fully fitted kitchens.



The Astor penthouse residence has a wraparound terrace, whilst two other residences feature a more expansive outdoor space.



Guests can request a specific room or residence along with their preferred brand of drinks, menu items or bathroom products, all of which will be prepared ready for their arrival. From the moment they arrive, all will feel at home with The Guardsman’s discrete yet attentive service.



Designed by Richard Tomlin at Tonik Associates, the hotel has an unmistakably British feel that befits such a prestigious address. Interiors are contemporary and relaxed, complemented by a few carefully chosen, classic and sometimes quirky embellishments. Bespoke furniture fills the intimate public spaces and curated art adorns the walls, while the lighting throughout is by Tom Dixon.



The individually styled bedrooms are exceptionally comfortable. Meticulously considered interior design and clever use of space ensure each room feels spacious, whilst flourishes such as custom-made furnishings and free-standing baths combine with more classic features like herringbone parquet flooring to continue the unmistakably British feel.



State-of-the-art HDTVs with integrated Chromecast ensure all travellers’ technological needs are met.



In-room toiletries are from Noble Isle, the exquisite fine fragrance bath & body brand inspired by the natural and cultural riches of the British Isles. The company was chosen as its commitment to cruelty-free, vegan friendly, paraben-free and environmentally sound products is perfectly aligned with The Guardsman’s own sustainability pledge.



The spaces for dining and socialising are set over two levels, perfect for relaxing, reading, small gatherings or enjoying the carefully selected whiskeys and spirits as well as a sommelier-curated wine list.



At the core of the hotel’s personality is the exquisite restaurant, open to residents and their guests only. Although a few select British classic dishes will always be available, menus are developed from seasonal produce sourced from carefully selected purveyors, London markets and organic farms. Here there are no rules on dining times, just suggestions, while room service will be available around the clock.



Sustainability is at the heart of The Guardsman. The hotel uses 100% renewable energy to supplement that provided by the solar panels installed on the roof. Every aspect of its operations has been carefully considered to ensure The Guardsman is embracing sustainable tourism whilst continuing to provide a high level of service.



For the peace of mind of guests and staff alike, the hotel has developed a programme to ensure it meets or exceeds all Government and Public Health England guidelines.



The Guardsman is set amongst some of London’s most historic and prestigious landmarks. The Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace are both a short walk away, while the neighbourhood has been the seat of government for a thousand years. The hotel faces Buckingham Gate and extends down the quieter, more hidden, Vandon Street.



The Guardsman is owned and operated by Shiva Hotels and represents a new direction in this market for the group.



The Guardsman is a Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ partner. It is showcased within the brand’s luxury L.V.X. Collection which represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging and exclusive personal service.



