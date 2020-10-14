Iconic La Mamounia To Reopen Friday after an Exciting Renovation and Refurbishment

Legendary Marrakech Resort Will Debut New Culinary Venues and Enhanced Public Spaces, Including New Restaurants by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

La Mamounia, the Grand Dame of Marrakech, will reopen on Friday, October 16th after an extensive refurbishment that began earlier this year. The renovation simultaneously preserves the charm, heritage, and signature architecture which has made La Mamounia famous over the course of its 97 years legacy, while creating expanded facilities and experiences for the modern traveler.





Under the passionate direction of Pierre Jochem, La Mamounia’s General Manager, famed Parisian architects Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku have completed a painstaking refurbishment introducing upgraded facilities which reinvigorate the hotel’s historical spaces while preserving their original character.



As a part of this comprehensive renovation, La Mamounia will introduce two new restaurants in a new partnership with the celebrated Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. One of the world’s most recognised and respected chefs, Chef Jean-Georges will oversee a brand-new Asian Restaurant, with the finest dishes from South Asia, as well as taking the helm of the hotel’s much-beloved Italian Restaurant, which will serve the best pizzas in Marrakech.



Driven by the hotel’s desire to continue elevating the resort and provide new, exciting experiences for guests, La Mamounia will be introducing several other new food and beverage concepts in addition to those outlined above, as well as new spaces with fresh ambiances.



Near the Galerie Mamounia, guests will now find the “Salon de thé by Pierre Hermé” which will be a new home for breakfasts, afternoon tea and gastronomic snacks as imagined by the international French Pastry Chef, Pierre Hermé. Bar Italien will introduce a new menu of elevated French cuisine, adding to the sophisticated nature of this much beloved social space. The sought-after intimacy and seclusion of La Mamounia’s historic Churchill Bar has been further enhanced. In addition to the experience guests have come to know, the 20-seat bar will now offer the opportunity to taste La Mamounia’s special Caviar Maison, made specifically for the hotel from the oldest caviar factory in Paris, Kaviari. At the same time, the roof top of the Moroccan Restaurant has been transformed to a trendy lounge which will host a resident DJ.



Le Pavillon de la Piscine has been completely reimagined with very elegant new food stands offering a new experience for guests. La Mamounia will also have a “sweet corner” by Pierre Hermé, where pastries will be fashionably displayed. The refreshed Bar de la Piscine will serve exceptional cocktails. Additionally, the Italian Restaurant terrace located in the basement of the hotel will unveil a unique concept with L’ Oenothèque: a table for 12 guests surrounded by more than 2000 bottles of exceptional wines. This intimate and private experience is a must-do when visiting La Mamounia. Lastly, the hotel announces a new addition to the property, with the creation of a 21-seat multi-functional cinema. Guests may use the cinema to view films, or for business purposes.



Pierre Jochem and the entire team at La Mamounia in Marrakech are pleased to welcome guests to the “new” La Mamounia, masterfully restored amidst a thoughtful renovation. Guests returning to La Mamounia will recognize the same soul of the iconic Grande Dame, and be delighted with new handcrafted experiences and meticulously designed culinary discoveries.



