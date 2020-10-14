The Lanesborough, London to reopen on 29th October 2020

Welcoming guests back for the ultimate indulgent city staycation, The Lanesborough continues to be the only hotel in London offering round-the-clock, dedicated butler service in every single room and suite, assuring every guest’s need is well served with thought, surprise and charm

The Lanesborough, one of the masterpiece properties in the Oetker Collection at one of London’s most enviable addresses, is delighted to announce the reopening of its rooms and suites on 29th October 2020. Hailed as ‘the quintessence of graceful London living’ on the doorstep of Hyde Park, adjacent to the grounds of Buckingham Palace, The Lanesborough is one of the city’s most iconic hotels commanding a prestigious location that straddles both Knightsbridge and Mayfair, and just a short walk from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and London’s most exclusive shopping districts.





Celebrated as much as a destination for excellent food and drink as a hotel, The Lanesborough is home to the photogenic, Michelin-starred Céleste restaurant, an award-winning afternoon tea service, the seductive Library Bar offering outstanding mixology and a venerable ‘liquid museum’ of spirits, as well as one of the capital’s best cigar and Cognac lounges, The Garden Room, with its vast collection of Cognacs dating back to the 1770s and wide range of Cigars and walk in Humidor. All of The Lanesborough’s bars and dining venues are open already, and warmly welcoming back guests. ￼



The hotel also features the celebrated Lanesborough Club & Spa, one of London’s most exclusive private members' fitness and health clubs and spa, offering members and hotel guests access to internationally recognised experts in the fields of mindfulness, fitness, beauty and wellness with a 360° approach to wellbeing. The Club & Spa reopened on 1stAugust and all facilities are now operational, including the hydropool, steam and sauna facilities. ￼



In celebration of the hotel’s full reopening, The Lanesborough promises guests a home-away-from-home experience, more like that of staying in a beautiful, grand private residence, with a special quintessentially British Staycation Experience. Brand-new for this autumn, visitors can indulge in one of London’s most distinguished rooms or suites, paired with exquisite gastronomy or some much-needed R&R in the award-winning Lanesborough Club & Spa. The package also includes a private historical tour of the hotel’s Regency building – featuring unique insight on what to explore in the local Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Mayfair neighbourhoods – and the choice of either a three-course dinner at Michelin-starred Céleste or a wellness day at the Club & Spa, including a 60-minute couples’ massage. Guests in residence will also enjoy English breakfast for two and a guaranteed room upgrade, as well as a bottle of Moët & Chandon served with delectable housemade chocolate truffles on arrival. During the stay, The Lanesborough’s Head Concierge, Simon Thomas, Honorary President of the Clef D’or Society, can unlock access to ‘secret London’ with his little black book of connections, and facilitate chauffeur services from The Lanesborough’s fleet of luxury cars to explore the city in serious style.



