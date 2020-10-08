This September, Swire Hotels launches a new brand campaign for The House Collective, which brings together four incredible properties under one recognised banner.

Since its beginning in Beijing twelve years ago, The House Collective has quietly grown, one House at a time, to now form a unique collection of characterful properties. Comprising The Opposite House, The Upper House, The Temple House and The Middle House, The House Collective name means valued people and places – personalised service, inspiring journeys, craftmanship and design – while celebrating the individuality at the heart of each House.





With roots in some of Greater China’s leading cultural cities, each House has its own story, architecture, style and personality. Rather than seeking to create a consensus in the experience they offer, the Houses embrace their differences from one another. And it is this individuality that the new campaign celebrates with the idea of ‘Houses not Hotels’.



Of the creative approach to the new campaign, Head of Brand and Communications, Teresa Muk comments, “A house is more than just four walls and a roof. It is a place with soul. The idea ‘Houses Not Hotels’ captures not just the different look of the Houses but more importantly the magical experience of being there, made possible by our incredible teams of individuals who make each House their own.”



Placing creativity and freedom at the heart of the brand, The House Collective’s new campaign and refreshed website illuminates the character and vibrant spirit of each House, its people and destinations.



The Opposite House, is an unexpected celebration of art and culture, as imagined by architect Kengo Kuma. The Atrium gallery hosts dramatic art exhibitions unveiling newly discovered local artists, and Kengo recently envisaged a new origami-inspired light wall installation within the space. With distinctive geometric design and minimalist interiors, at The Opposite House guests discover unexpected perspectives and something to appreciate at every turn.



New for 2020, The Opposite House unveils drinking and dining spaces designed to take guests on a journey of appreciation – from the pop art-inspired Superfly, a take on neighbourhood ‘fly eateries’ of Sichuan, to Italian craftsmanship at Frasca, a sleek trattoria serving regional classics, to the modern day cultural salon that is the Union bar.



The Upper House is a tranquil haven high above the dazzling lights of Hong Kong. An intimate urban retreat with mesmerising views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour, The Upper House is a social hub capturing the imagination of cultural creatives and tastemakers from across the globe. The hallowed ‘Up Close’ talk series see cultural trendsetters and creative global pioneers from design, fashion, wellness and more host intimate fireside chats at the Sky Lounge.



The Temple House contrasts verdant Qing-dynasty courtyards and historic temple buildings with chic cutting-edge design. Set in culturally rich Sichuan province, The Temple House mixes tea and tranquility with culture and modern comfort in former temple grounds. Guests can browse the House library, peruse the contemporary art gallery, discover delicious innovative plant-based dishes and local teas at Mi Xun Teahouse, or enjoy House-made restorative, sustainable treatments with natural ingredients at Mi Xun Spa.



Completing the Collective, The Middle House - a dynamic creative space in fashionable Shanghai – extols craftmanship and contemporary style. Piero Lissoni’s elegant interiors use fine Chinese materials – porcelain, ceramic, bamboo and lacquered textures – alongside a stunning 37,500-piece Venetian chandelier at the lobby space. Budding creative talent and local independent designers are discovered through The Middle House’s The Shop Project pop-up, while fashionistas from design powerhouses are often found behind the bar crafting cocktails co-hosting at the House’s Community Bartender series.



Discover each House’s virtual love letter to its home with the ‘House Picks’ online city series, or follow the individual Houses on social media for evocative stories and insights from the destinations. Discover films revealing four hidden worlds; capturing the essence of each House through distinct directorial styles. With high-fashion editorial at The Middle House, intriguing film noir for The Upper House, whimsical fantasy at The Temple House, and experimental art at The Opposite House, each chapter together tells The House Collective story.



