Carlisle Bay, Antigua celebrates their return

Leading luxury resort, Carlisle Bay in Antigua, will reopen for the upcoming Caribbean season on 10 October with some inspiring new experiences and a carefully curated response to Covid-19.

Following a six-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the boutique all-suite resort returns with a raft of new measures to help keep guests safe including reduced occupancy, enhanced cleaning protocols and outdoor spa treatments.





Known for its laid-back luxury, winning Caribbean food and drink and endless space, Carlisle Bay spans a pristine horseshoe bay on the south western shore of the island. Each of the hotel’s 87 suites enjoy a designated beachfront ensuring space and privacy and overlooks white sand, tranquil turquoise waters and lush rainforest.



Taroon Missry, General Manager of Carlisle Bay said: “We have given a lot of thought to our reopening strategy to ensure the safety of our teams and guests without removing the West Indian charm that makes a stay with us so special. Our space and size mean we are well positioned to deal with this current climate. We will be offering guests private transfers and VIP service through the airport on arrival. Our team will be wearing PPE and for now our staff will be taking special care of guests from a distance. Guests will also notice enhanced cleaning and sanitation stations across the resort.”



The hotels four restaurants are all open air and reduced capacity will provide seamless social distancing. Flexible cancellation terms are also designed to make the guest experience as stress free as possible.



The down time has also been used to create a selection of enhancements and new and inspired experiences designed to provide the ultimate in laid back Caribbean travel. These include:



New outdoor gym and fitness classes Tapping into the trend for open air activity, Carlisle Bay has expanded its state-of-the-art fitness facilities to include a new outdoor gym area. Located in the outdoor yoga pavilion, guests can reserve special time slots and equipment will be fully sanitised after each use. New fitness classes include socially distanced beachfront Pilates, kayak tours and private hiking tours.



Immune boosting treatments in the spa The Blue Spa experience continues to focus on natural and holistic treatments by Cara Organic Beauty in partnership with ESPA but with a new outdoor spa programme also on offer. Taking place on a private jetty next to the sea, these allow guests to switch off amid the fresh air and the evocative sound escape of the Caribbean. The spa has also introduced a new immune boosting experience from ESPA which features a salt and oil scrub and a strength and resilience massage. Lasting 120 minutes ($200), the experience aims to boost immune function alongside wellbeing.



New Kids Club Programme

Carlisle Bay’s famed kids club is launching a new hand on learning programme which encourages youngers to reconnect with new friends. Designed to encourage a screen free zone after months of e-learning, activities include pizza making, t shirt dying, nature walks and outdoor movie nights.



A Fresh introduction to Antiguan culture

Carlisle Bay has proud Caribbean roots and want to inspire visitors to the resort beyond their holiday. New local Antiguan cooking demonstrations will take place alongside intimate fireside rum punch and music nights – all designed to give guests a true island flavour. A new self-guided Cultural Trail also aims to aid guests to get out and explore Antigua’s rich colourful culture – including artisanal food shops, artist’s galleries and historical points of interest.



New Island experiences: —Send a wave from work: With home working and increased flexibility at an all-time high, Carlisle Bay offers guests the opportunity to stay switched on whilst taking advantage of the Caribbean vibe. Starting with a ten-night minimum stay in a Garden Suite, the experience includes a complimentary upgrade and separate living area. The real highlight comes with the provision of additional secretarial support and essential home office supplies. The Send a Wave from Work offer includes a $200 resort credit, complimentary laundry service, fresh energy-boosting fruit drinks daily, early check-in and late check-out (from $395 per night).



—Restore Serenity Spa Packages: A five-night meditation, yoga and spa experience that invites guests to decompress from the stresses of 2020. The package includes private, one-on-one yoga and meditation instruction daily, four 60-minute restorative outdoor spa treatments, all meals and beverages, daily afternoon tea and VIP Meet & Greet Fast Track Airport Service (from $685 per night, inclusive of spa treatments and wellness boosts).



—Hiking Antigua Package: Designed to showcase the beauty of Antigua’s wilder side this this outdoor-driven, five-night experience includes three guided hikes that reveal the island’s history through its landscape, starting at the seventeenth-century port at Nelson’s Dockyard and leading up to Shirley Heights. Guests will traverse dry jungle, while learning about the local ecosystem and abundant wildlife. All meals and beverages are included, as well as daily afternoon tea and VIP Meet & Greet Fast Track Airport Service (from $600 per night).



Stays at Carlisle Bay start from $710 (approx. £550) per night on an all-inclusive basis, based on two sharing. The Simply All-Inclusive package includes all food and beverage, daily afternoon tea, complimentary leisure activities including water sports and guided nature walks.



