The Bloomsbury hotel reopens: 1st October 2020

Welcoming guests back for the ultimate autumn staycation, with a brand-new overnight package and seasonal transformation of Dalloway Terrace, London’s most photogenic dining spot

Just beyond the bustle of Oxford Street, tucked away in this lesser known part of central London, The Bloomsbury sits amidst the leafy squares of Bloomsbury where the hedonistic Bloomsbury Set lived, worked and partied in the early 20th century. From 1st October, guests will once again climb the Portland stone steps of the Sir Edwin Lutyens designed hotel for the ultimate autumn escape.





Built almost a century ago to house members of the Young Women’s Christian Association, as a place of safety and comfort for a generation of newly emancipated women, the hotel proudly retains a sense of relaxed luxury and warmth – making it feel more akin to a private home than a traditional hotel. Thanks to the hotel’s fascinating history, unbeatable location and striking interiors, it is an ideal base for a chic city staycation. If guests can tear themselves away from their spacious, beautifully appointed room or suite, they can cosy up in front of the log-burning fireplaces and enjoy the hotel’s warming food menus and innovative drinks lists. If they choose to venture out, they can discover some of London’s most popular areas nearby including Soho, Covent Garden and Neal’s Yard.



To celebrate The Bloomsbury’s reopening, a new overnight staycation package is on offer which includes dinner at the ever popular dining hotspot, Dalloway Terrace. Here, guests will experience the restaurant’s seasonal design transformation and will be transported to an enchanted woodland, created by McQueens Flowers and in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Black Label, the premium whisky brand.



Come for cocktails…stay for breakfast!

Guests can now book the ‘Make A Night Of It’ package for the ultimate city stay, perfect for those celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a change of scenery. The new package includes a stay in a beautifully appointed room or suite, dinner at Dalloway Terrace and delicious a la carte breakfast. Furthermore, guests can make the most of their stay with early check in and late check out. Guests will be welcomed in the stylish reception space, home to a beautiful Lutyens inspired Sitting Room complete with heritage-inspired botanical wallpaper and a Lutyens’ themed fireplace. To ensure peace of mind, The Bloomsbury will offer all guests a wellbeing amenity pack on arrival and has launched its ‘Rest Assured Programme’, which clearly outlines the thorough health and safety protocols implemented in each hotel, in line with best international practice and Government guidelines. More information can be found here: www.doylecollection.com/rest-assured.



Dalloway Terrace’s transformation for the new season

Coinciding with the hotel’s reopening, Dalloway Terrace has unveiled a new autumnal installation, curated by McQueens Flowers and in partnership with premium blended Scottish whisky Johnnie Walker Black Label. Dalloway promises a cosy, al fresco dining experience, thanks to the retractable walls and roof on the heated terrace. Lush greenery and fairy lights backdrop an evening of sumptuous cocktails and a menu infused with some unique Johnnie Walker inspired twists.



Alongside the display, guests will enjoy new dishes including seasonal flavours such as the Chapel & Swan Smoked Salmon with House Guinness bread, Johnnie Walker Black Label Gel and Lemon topped off with a Johnnie Walker Black Label Crème Brûlée with fresh figs and raspberries. The Afternoon Tea also features an exclusive Johnnie Walker Black Label Dark Chocolate Choux Bun as an autumnal addition to classic sandwiches and traditional scones served with clotted cream and raspberry jam. To complete the perfect autumnal experience, Dalloway Terrace have partnered with Johnnie Walker Black Label to create five irresistibly cosy cocktails.



