Gilpin Hotel & Lake House launches the Spa Suites 

Following the introduction of the unique Spa Lodges in 2016, Gilpin Hotel & Lake House now unveils the next generation of their Spa Lodge concept, with the Spa Suites.

Designed as the ultimate private spa sanctuary for two, at 100m² the Spa Suites are 25% larger than their predecessors, with increased privacy and a beautiful ‘outdoors / indoors’ spirit, themed décor and a lush display of live plants suspended from a lightwell to create each suite’s own atrium.





With views to the mountains to the west, and tranquil woodlands with a stream to the east, each nestles into a private space with delightful planting behind a beautiful curved Lakeland stone wall, every room has floor to ceiling windows and patio doors opening out onto a gorgeously private south facing decked garden with fountain water features, living wall of ferns, and - of course - a stunning 2m² stone-built hot tub, all alongside a huge plunge pond.



The main living space is made up of two areas: to the right, a lounge and dining area with a hanging fireplace in the corner window, a fully equipped cocktail bar and wine fridge, and to the left, a beautiful huge circular stone bath, a stunning cedar wood double walk-in shower, and a standout vanity area with inlaid ferns held up by tree trunks.



At the western end of the suite, the private bedroom 'floats' over the plunge pond with views to the mountains, whilst at the eastern end the spa room has a steam room, sauna, infrared lounge bed, and a state-of-the-art automated massage chair.



As always Gilpin has devised a spectacular spa experience specifically for couples – the Spa Suite Trail is a bespoke sensory experience designed to gently stimulate and revive the senses. With delights such as iced green tea with bird’s eye chillies to detox with a salt scrub in the Lusso stone bath, to the soft poached chicken with coconut, mango and marinated avocado to complement the enriching shea and coconut butter hair mask, there are plenty of nibbles and refreshing tipples to enjoy on your journey to #love&laughter at Gilpin. The trail will guide you as you privately discover sights, sounds, smells, tastes and sensations which will lead you to your ultimate goal – a deep, contented relaxation that will stay with you for a long time.



