Updated UK golf rankings put QHotels Group in seventh heaven

The QHotels Group’s position at the forefront of the golf industry has received a glowing endorsement after all seven of its golf resorts were included in an influential new list of the top resorts in Great Britain and Ireland.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator figures prominently in National Club Golfer magazine’s updated rankings of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in GB & Ireland’, with the group reaping the rewards for continued investment in its golf and leisure facilities.





The list was compiled after each resort was judged for the quality of its facilities across four different categories – its golf courses, accommodation, non-golf amenities and setting.



Heading the rankings for QHotels at number 26 was Slaley Hall, with the 36-hole Hexham venue winning praise from the magazine’s Top 100 panel for the quality of its two 18-hole championship golf courses and wide variety of amenities.



Oulton Hall, near Leeds, was rated 57th in the new ratings with Belton Woods – situated in Grantham, Lincolnshire, and described by the magazine as “one of the most comprehensive golf offerings in the list” – seven places below.



One position further down and acclaimed for being “a superb all-round option” was the 27-hole DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg, with Dunston Hall in Norwich (84th), DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort (88th) and Telford Hotel & Golf Resort in Shropshire (100th) also being included.



Richard Moore, group chief executive of the QHotels Group, said: “There are many excellent golf venues in Great Britain and Ireland to choose from, so to have all seven of our resorts included in this new list makes us all very proud.



“It’s our aim at QHotels to provide golfers with the very best, and affordable, facilities on and off the course, and the investment that we have made across our venues will ensure that we continue to provide a first-class service to all our guests going forward.”



The updated standings are further good news for the QHotels Group, which has seen an influx of new members and a significant increase in green-fee revenues since the spring as golf’s popularity continues to soar following the emergence from the Covid-19 lockdown.



The group has signed up around 750 new members across its seven golf resorts, with June alone seeing 50 per cent of its annual green-fee revenue taken in one month at most venues.



And in a boost for golfers staying overnight at the hotels, QHotels has extended the Eat Out to Help Out offer, which was initially brought in by the government throughout August to help get the hospitality industry up and running following the national lockdown. Initially giving visitors a 50 per cent reduction off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person if they eat or drink in on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday until the end of August, the offer is now available for all residential guests staying at hotels in the QHotels Group across the UK until November 30.



