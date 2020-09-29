Hotel Indigo® debuts in the historic city of Bath

Hotel Indigo® Bath, marks the brand’s 18th hotel in the UK

IHG® Hotels & Resorts further expands its boutique footprint with the opening of the highly anticipated Hotel Indigo® Bath. Set in a beautiful honey coloured Georgian terrace built in the 18th century, the 166 room Grade 1 Listed building has hosted famous figures from history including Sir Walter Scott, William Wilberforce, and the Duke of York.





Surrounded by culture, Bath is famous for literature, romance, and historic architecture. Also renowned for its ancient Roman baths, the city is home to the only natural thermal hot springs you can use in Britain. Bath is also home to a large collection of museums and galleries and a lively city centre filled with independent shops and restaurants. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each is designed to uniquely reflect the local culture, character, and history of the surrounding area.



Taking its design cues from the city’s surrounding Georgian architecture and the history of the local neighbourhood, Hotel Indigo Bath creates a truly memorable experience by artfully combining modern design and historical architecture. Guests will have five different room types to choose from, reflecting the surrounding neighbourhood of Bath:

• ‘Romance & Mischief’ rooms - Taking inspiration from the infamous Debutant Season in Bath, where grand evenings of gambling and frivolity mixed with afternoon tea and whispers of romantic promises. The rooms have dark green headboard wooden panelling combined with vibrant luscious red velvet soft furnishings. Nodding to the old gambling culture, there are playing card side tables. The artwork on the walls plays on the theme of romance with love birds and portraits of people that’s has been vandalised by ex-lovers.

• ‘Literary Hideaway’ rooms - Reflecting Bath’s abundance of famous authors, these rooms are designed to be cosier and reflect a getaway for the creative writers. The walls behind the bed are covered in a montage of novels by many of Baths authors and the desk is a traditional writer’s bureau with a captain’s chair. There is a slightly more muted colour pallet of browns and mustard yellows.

• ‘Georgian Architecture’ rooms - With the back wall of the bed lined with ornate ceiling sconce covers and grand high ceilings, this room amplifies the grand Georgian residence feel. Bold symmetrical, geometric patterns favoured by Georgian architecture of that time, are visible with a deep and rich colour pallet - designed to accentuate the period features.

• ‘Garden’ rooms – Moving through the design periods, these rooms are a newly built modern extension. With a more contemporary, light and youthful modern design, these rooms are reflective of the garden in which they sit.

• ‘Underground Vault’ rooms – Built in the 18th century the vaults are an amazing example of historical architecture and house the hotel Suites. Designed with soft lighting, black timber finishing, vaulted bath stone ceilings, underfloor heating and high-end crafted furniture, these rooms are a great option for a special treat!



All rooms are equipped with comfy Hypnos beds with luxury Egyptian cotton linen, spa-inspired bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines, high speed Wi-Fi and a variety of channels on a 40” flat screen TV.



Nicola Fender, Hotel Manager at Hotel Indigo Bath commented: “At Hotel Indigo we believe in providing more than just a good night’s sleep, we want to create an experience as unique as the neighbourhood in which we are found. With our unique design and thoughtful touches inspired by the local history and surrounding influences, guests can get a flavour of the neighbourhood through our hotel before heading off to explore the city for themselves.”



Hotel Indigo Bath is also home to “The Elder”, a new and exciting restaurant from multi-award-winning West Country restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the only Michelin-starred London pub, the Harwood Arms in Fulham. He also opened The Woodsman restaurant and bar at Hotel Indigo® Stratford on Avon last year, winning the Good Food Guide Best New Entry 2020.



The Elder is the place to enjoy authentic, honest, and timeless British cooking, with a focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce and is open for lunch and dinner with an a la carte menu. In the bar and the south facing terrace, visitors can enjoy small plates alongside cocktails and Somerset ciders.



There are currently 121 Hotel Indigo properties open globally including the recently opened Hotel Indigo® Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts and Hotel Indigo® Larnaca, with another 102 in the pipeline to open in the next 3-5 years.



