Petit St. Vincent Private Island Resort announced as a ‘Bubble Zone’ for Winter Sun Travellers  

Looking for a tropical, digital detox and exclusive haven to relax this winter? The dreamy private island resort of Petit St. Vincent (PSV) reopens from the 1st November 2020 and boasts an ideal location to naturally social distance, with only 22 cottages spread across the entire 115-acre island, plus a quarantine free arrival.





St. Vincent Government have just announced PSV island is one of the few designated ‘bubble zones.’ This status allows guests to visit PSV with much less restrictions than other parts of the country, due to PSV’s isolated location and new procedures adopted to combat the pandemic. Benefits to the ‘bubble zone’ include PSV guests not requiring quarantine upon arrival and a multi-generational holiday offering, where guests can visit with extended family, even if they can’t meet in the UK, so Christmas and New Year need not be cancelled.



In addition to bubble zone status, most international airlines that service PSV’s main arrival hub of Barbados, have scheduled daily flights from the beginning of November, with PSV arranging the local inter-island hop with their partner Mustique Airways, providing a smooth connection service for their guests.



PSV is a luxurious private island and thus offers space, peace and seclusion that naturally lends itself to social distancing, with mostly outdoor spaces and surrounded by the flourishing natural environment of the island. PSV guests will enjoy an individual standalone accommodation style that due to the small number of cottages, there is only a maximum of 44 guests on the island at a time, means 2 acres to each guest.



PSV Peninsula: The island is offering the opportunity to book the ‘PSV Peninsula’ on the East side of the island, which includes 4 cottages at a special rate. This allows for an intimate group or family holiday with the guarantee that you’ll all be together on your very own part of the island – away from all other accommodation and guests.



Flag System: PSV has always operated a flag system whereby wherever a guest is on the island they can raise a flag and a friendly member of the team will find and serve you, be it lunch on a deserted beach or breakfast at the top of Marni Hill, with views over the whole island. Guaranteeing you can keep yourself very well distanced from all, whilst still enjoying top notch service.



Cancellation Policy: Travellers need not worry about the small print; PSV is committed to refunding in full if a change in government policy around Covid means the traveller is unable to visit on their dates.



Island activities include diving at the Jean Michel Cousteau Dive Centre, fishing or snorkelling charters on one of PSV’s own vessels, wine tasting at PSV’s extensive wine cellar, sailing excursions to Tobago islands aboard the 49-foot sailing sloop ‘Beauty’ or all-natural spa treatments at the resort’s treetop Balinese spa. Petit St. Vincent has had just two changes in ownership over its 50-year history and has kept true to its original laid-back luxury feel, albeit with thoughtfully implemented improvements, upgrades and added sustainability practices. Repeat guests (PSV has a usual 55% repeat guest rate) appreciate the dedication to the original unplugged, ‘digital detox’ ethos upon which the resort was built, while new guests feel as if they have stumbled upon the perfect mix of unpretentious luxury, privacy, authentic sense of place and personalised service.



Rates at Petit St. Vincent start from $1,200 (£870) per room per night, based on two sharing a one-bedroom cottage in low season. Includes three meals daily, all non-alcoholic beverages, the use of non-motorised water sports and all facilities at the resort.



