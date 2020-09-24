The Belfry Hotel & Resort launches new Golf offers

Following the success of the ISPS HANDA UK Championship 2020

As a result of the success of The Belfry Hotel & Resort recently playing host to the ISPS HANDA UK Championship, the conclusion of the European Tour’s ‘UK Swing’, the resort has announced a number of new offers to give golfers a chance to tee off on its award-winning Brabazon and PGA National courses.





The Belfry’s new golf offers include no single supplement on golf breaks between Monday to Thursday in October and November and for golf groups*, one in 12 goes free and everyone will receive 20% off all food and drink in Sam’s Club House, where guests while enjoying the stunning views across the PGA National Course. The Belfry is also offering golf getaways from £119** per person including an overnight stay and two rounds of golf, followed by breakfast the next morning, with its ‘1 night, 2 rounds’ package.



The Belfry’s courses are recognised as world-class, having previously hosted The Ryder Cup four times – more than any other venue in the world – and 17 European Tour events, producing some of the most dramatic moments in the history of golf.



This summer, The Belfry also revealed updates to the PGA National including a new risk and reward par 4 on the 18th hole and a new 1st tee layout and golf experience which has been greatly improved with a new tee/green complex befitting the Championship course. The design was inspired by The Belfry’s Ryder Cup course and the PGA course’s brother, The Brabazon, and in particular the iconic 10th hole.



James Stewart, Resort Director at The Belfry said: “It was absolutely fantastic to welcome back the European Tour to The Belfry for the ISPS HANDA UK Championship. Following its success, we are delighted to offer a number of new golf packages so more players can follow in the footsteps of golfing legends on The Brabazon and enjoy the new and improved PGA National.



“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team are our top priority, and we’ve taken the time to ensure we have enhanced safety measures in place. The ‘Our Pledge To You’ initiative showcases the resort’s commitment to meeting the highest standards cleanliness procedures and protocols across all areas of the resort, and we have also been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ and AIM secure accreditations.”



Edward Kitson, Championship Director, European Tour said: “On behalf of the European Tour, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the brilliant Belfry team for their help and contribution to delivering the very successful staging of the ISPS Handa UK Championship. Throughout the event we were looked after so well by everybody and made to feel at home within the bubble. The team’s collaborative efforts delivered a safe and professional first-class service to everyone involved and the event was a great success and one that we should all be very proud of.”



Following the ISPS HANDA UK Championship, the European Tour presented 3,000 Callaway golf balls to The Belfry Junior Golf Academy as well as making a £50,000 donation which was shared across three of The Belfry’s chosen charities. This included the Invictus Games, Matt Hampson Foundation, and The Cure Parkinson's Trust.



