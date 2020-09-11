Curated Venetian Experiences from Grand Hotel Dei Dogi: The Dedica Anthology

Explore Venice Like Never Before with These Unique Post Covid-19 Tours

Grand Hotel Dei Dogi: The Dedica Anthology, the historic yet intimate palace located in Venice, has created a series of new experiences. The focus is to allow visitors to savour Venice safely and with peace of mind, in the new post Covid-19 world of travel. An authentic retreat for the true connoisseurs of Venice, the property is full of surprises, including one of the city's largest private gardens.





"Venice is a city of mystery and ideal for exploration and discovering hidden gems in the winding lanes,” says Chiara Zambianchi, General Manager of Grand Hotel Dei Dogi. “We want to welcome back guests not only to the property but to Venice, to remind them how special and unique this location is. The experiences allow visitors to really view Venice in a whole new way, also ensuring they feel comfortable and have absolute peace of mind whilst doing so."



The experiences include:

The Taste of Voga/ Energizing Voga – The gondola is a global symbol of Venice and celebrating the Venetian gondolier, this experience allows guests to learn to row like one.



This has been inspired by the school, located opposite Grand Hotel dei Dogi whose founder Gloria Rogliani teaches authentic Venetian rowing (‘voga’). The experience starts with a two-hour lesson away from the tourist trails, winding through the city’s canals and to the islands beyond. Take to the water to learn this centuries-old tradition as well as viewing Venice like never before. Back at the hotel, enjoy a cocktail in La Voga bar, the contemporary canal side bar with a nautical club feel.



In response to Covid-19, social distancing will be respected at 2m respectively on land and 1.5m on the boat. All guides will wear masks and masks and hand sanitiser will be available for guests.



The Taste of Voga/Energizing Voga experience is available from Euro 105/£95 based on 4 people and can be booked directly with the hotel on arrival.



The Artist’s Garden – In a city famously linked by waterways, discover the wonders of an extensive private garden and the therapeutic effects of a class in botanical drawing. Drawing on the expertise from Venice’s Wigwam Club, which safeguards the city's historic gardens, an expert guide from the club will accompany you on your 30-minute discovery tour of Grand Hotel dei Dogi’s secret garden. Experience the traditional ice-house and hear how Lorenzo Patarol planted and catalogued rare species in the early 1700s. Enter the calming gazebo for an hour long drawing class, taken by expert tutors, followed by a healthy detox cocktail, inspired by the garden botanicals.



The Artist’s Garden experience is available from Euro 86/£78 based on 4 people and can be booked directly with the hotel on arrival.



Garden Party – The secret garden is the hidden gem of Grand Hotel Dei Dogi and the delightful setting for an alfresco mixology masterclass, followed by a private picnic lunch on the lawn. Complete with a private expert mixologist and pop-up bar on the private wooden dock, learn to create a perfect signature Doge Cocktail and a famous Venetian Bellini. Lunch time is a showcase of cicchetti, tasty sandwiches, light pasta, a bottle of prosecco – and the whole afternoon to laze away in the sun, with the scent of roses in the air. A mixology masterclass without the picnic, or a standalone picnic can also be organised.



This is a private garden party experience and as such no guests are present. Staff are provided with full PPE and hand sanitizer and masks are available for guests as requested. Sanitizing towels will also be provided during the experience.



The Garden Party experience is available from Euro 106/£96 based on 2 people (€ 35 for additional children under 11) and can be booked directly with the hotel on arrival.



