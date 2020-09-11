Legendary solutions for Turnberry partners as golf becomes big business

For decades, golf has played an integral role in the world of business, helping to create new partnerships, enhance existing ones and reward loyal members of staff.

In today’s ever-changing climate, with flexible out-of-the-office working becoming the norm and many corporate event venues remaining off limits, golf has arguably never been more important to companies, offering the perfect social distancing outdoor activity in a safe environment.





Golf participation numbers are booming across all parts of the UK – with reported increases of 40 per cent – and businesses have the exclusive opportunity to boost their profiles this autumn by becoming a partner with Trump Turnberry, one of the most celebrated golf venues in the world.



The iconic resort’s latest corporate golf packages provide companies with the chance to mix business with pleasure in the stunning surroundings of the glorious Ayrshire coastline with a combination of luxury golf and lifestyle activities – including golf on the Ailsa, the home of four Open Championships.



Turnberry – part of Trump Hotels – offers both individuals and companies a variety of bespoke corporate and partner memberships to suit all needs, with prices ranging from £5,000 for a King Robert The Bruce corporate package to £17,500 (including VAT) to become a Turnberry Gold Partner.



The bronze, silver and gold options feature multiple rounds on the Ailsa course, with silver and gold partners also able to enjoy Turnberry’s other 18-hole layout, the impressive King Robert The Bruce, as well as complimentary access to its nine-hole Arran course and free room nights in the resort’s choice of luxury accommodation.



In addition, partners can take advantage of a selection of other outstanding benefits including selected discounts off any additional accommodation, golf tuition and corporate golf-day packages; complimentary clubhouse room hire for company meetings; and an exclusive invite to a Turnberry golf day offering excellent networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.



Situated on Scotland’s spectacular west coast, Turnberry’s stunning location is matched by its outstanding combination of golf and lifestyle facilities, making it one of the world’s most desirable golf resorts.



Transformed in June 2016 at the hands of renowned architect, Martin Ebert, The Ailsa regularly places in world rankings, recently as number three in Golf World’s Top 100 GB & Ireland Links and number one in the UK and Ireland with Golf Monthly magazine.



Set alongside the magnificent Ayrshire coastline, with Arran and Ailsa Craig as a stunning backdrop, it is one of the finest golfing destinations in the world, while the neighbouring King Robert The Bruce course also hugs the rugged coastline for several scintillating holes, observed from above by Turnberry’s iconic lighthouse.



In addition to golf, Turnberry provides a superb base to experience the west coast of Scotland – as couples, a family or as a group of friends – with accommodation choices including its five-star hotel, cosy self-catering cottages and spacious eight-bedroom villas.



The recently-renovated Spa offers rejuvenating treatments from ESPA or, for the more adventurous, on-site activities provide a wealth of sports and outdoor pursuits for all ages such as horse riding, quad biking and kite surfing, while the beauty of the Ayrshire coastline is immediately on hand for memorable days out and holiday experiences.



