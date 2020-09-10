Individually on Two or Four Wheels: 5-star Luxury Road Trips with Kempinski Hotels

Travelling individually and preferably by car or motorbike is more in demand than ever. That is reason enough for numerous Kempinski hotels to join forces with sister hotels in a not-too-far-away destination and to offer guests, under the theme “Your 5-star road trip”, the opportunity to stay in two elegant hotels of the luxury group on an individual trip. From Budapest to the High Tatras, from Munich to Berchtesgaden or from Nairobi in Kenya to the Masai Mara region – the routes, full of exciting highlights, are covered in guests’ own cars or motorbikes or with special conditions in a Sixt rental car, the hotel group’s preferred mobility partner.





The vibrant city of Munich and the renowned Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski in the elegant Maximilianstrasse, for example, can be combined on a road trip through the Bavarian Alps to Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgaden, including stops in charming villages, at Chiemsee, at Herrenchiemsee Castle or in Maria Gern. A luxury road trip of a completely different kind is offered by Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel Nairobi, Kenya, where guests leave the turbulent life of the big city behind and drive through the lush green of the landscapes to the vast steppes and the fascinating wilderness of the savannah. Safaris are then experienced from Olare Mara Kempinski in the Masai Mara, where guests reside in the elegant ambience of luxury tents in the midst of nature.



A special combination is also offered on a road trip from Kempinski Hotel Corvinus in Budapest to Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras in Slovakia: On the 350-kilometre journey from the Hungarian capital with its exciting and modern food scene to the luxury hotel in the mountains of the High Tatras, guests drive through picturesque villages and scenery with panoramic views, nature parks and UNESCO-protected, historical places.



“To adapt a travel route flexibly, to choose one’s own playlist and to enjoy the view a little longer according to one’s own taste – this is the freedom we all long for at the moment, whether it’s a short weekend trip or a trip to a neighbouring country,” said Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Kempinski Management Board. “Even on already well-known routes, there are still so many things to discover – crowning the day with a stay in one of our luxury hotels.”



Interestingly enough, a historical document of the Kempinski group reveals a flyer from 1932, which, at the time, promoted in Berlin’s Kempinski restaurants a road trip by car from Berlin to the just-opened Kempinski Hotel Schloss Marquardt with an overnight stay.



Members of the KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY loyalty programme benefit from exclusive member rates when booking one of the Kempinski road trips.



