‘More Than Just Meetings’ to Exceed Expectations at Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao

Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao are offering a remarkable meeting package offer to event planners and conference organizers for events held before December 31, 2021.

The ‘More Than Just Meetings’ package represents an ideal offering for event organizers arranging small scale meetings all the way up to larger conventions and conferences, and includes a series of incremental benefits, inclusions and savings depending on the size of the event.





Importantly, event organizers will enjoy the assurance of a raft of sanitization and physical distancing measures under Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean global health and cleanliness protocols, as well as a flexible cancellations policy.



Daniella Tonetto, General Manager of Sales & Marketing for Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao said the ‘More than Meetings’ package represents remarkable value for those considering staging an event in Macao.



“We’re thrilled to be able to offer new and existing customers the benefits, and we’re confident that the inclusions and potential cost savings will make an event with us even more of an attractive proposition,” Ms Tonetto said.



“With the ‘More than Meetings’ package, an event with us becomes hard to look past when you consider the flexibility and size of our 15,000 square meters of event space, with direct access to over 4400 hotel rooms, all under the one roof, and located in the heart of the Cotai Strip.”



“Importantly, event organizers can assure their attendees and delegates that they can ‘Connect with Confidence’ following implementation of exhaustive cleanliness and sanitization measures under Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean, capacity protocols to allow for appropriate physical distancing during events, as well as a flexible amendments policy.”



Set among the dazzling Cotai Strip, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao have expert event teams to deliver the highest levels of service, and guests can access all the facilities on offer, including exceptional dining, world-class spa experiences, a fully-equipped fitness center and more.



