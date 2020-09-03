DUKES LONDON Re-opening: 3rd September 2020

Stay 3 Nights for the Price of 2; Stay 4 Nights for the Price of 3

DUKES LONDON is delighted to announce that it will re-open for business on 3rd September - with an incredible offer to welcome back loyal guests and first-timers alike.





DUKES LONDON - an Edwardian country house in the heart of Mayfair - is redolent of a time when artists and writers rubbed shoulders with royalty in fashionable St. James’. Its elegant rooms and suites with antique furnishings and the warmth and attention-to-detail of its service make for a wonderful city break right in the heart of the capital – minutes’ from Buckingham Palace, The Royal Academy, Fortnum & Mason, Green Park and the multiple attractions of the area, all waiting to be enjoyed without the usual crowds.



The hotel has always prided itself on the closeness of its partnerships with the many Royal Warrant holders in St James’ including apothecary D R Harris, parfumier Penhaligons, the bespoke tailors Benson & Clegg, Lock & Co. hatters, Truefitt & Hill barbers, Berry Bros. wine merchants, the iconic Fortnum & Mason and the artisan chocolatier Prestat. These friendships allow – where possible – private and behind-the-scenes access to some of the finest Mayfair goods and services – a privilege for the hotel’s guests.



Additionally, DUKES enjoys preferential access (where tickets are available) to the current exhibitions at the Royal Academy – just a five minute walk from the hotel – including currently The Summer Exhibition and the hero show ‘Gauguin & The Impressionists’ (until 18 October).



There is no better time to plan a trip to the heart of historic and cultural London, catching up on much that we have missed during lockdown, but without the usual crowds.



During its reopening, DUKES will be offering a reduced restaurant service, and GBR (Great British Restaurant) will remain closed. However, breakfasts, afternoon tea and light dinners will all be available both in-room and in the very-English drawing room. For breakfast choose from continental pastries, healthy yogourt, fruits and granolas, or eggs (poached, scrambled, as omelettes or pancakes). An all-day menu will also run from 11 am to 10pm including the famous DUKES fish & chips, rib-eye steak, hot and cold sandwiches, soups and salads and fresh fruit or indulgent desserts. Traditional cream tea and savoury afternoon tea will also be available as usual.



Charming outdoor picnics at neighbouring Royal Parks, Green Park or St James’s Park, can also be arranged for both guests and non-guests throughout autumn. There are various options – including one for your dog - and all include a plush picnic rug and wicker hamper with the finest British picnic essentials.



DUKES Bar is currently open five days a week – from Tuesday to Saturday and 3pm-10pm, with a reduced capacity and walk-in basis only: no bookings available. From 14th September the bar will extend its opening hours Monday-Saturday 3pm – 11pm.



Of course, the hotel is at pains to comply with all social distancing requirements – including a one-way system where possible, and rigorous sanitisation of all high touch points, and rooms.



Nightly rates at DUKES LONDON in a DUKES room start from £183 inclusive of VAT and breakfast. For more information please call 020 7491 4840 or visit www.dukeshotel.com. All bookings made can be cancelled without penalty up to 7 days prior. Bookings that require alteration within 7 days of booking may be postponed and the hotel will do all it can to be as flexible as possible, understanding that the current situation is unpredictable.



