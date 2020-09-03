Leading hoteliers boost portfolio with  historic Harrogate hotel

The UK’s leading independent hotel management company has added a much-loved North Yorkshire hotel to its growing portfolio of properties.





RBH has taken on operations at the luxurious Crown Hotel, which sits in the heart of historic Harrogate, in the spa town’s Montpellier Quarter.



The Crown Hotel represents the second Fragrance Group hotel to come under RBH’s expert management – joining The Imperial Hotel Blackpool, which RBH has operated on behalf of the Singapore-based property developer since acquisition of the hotel in early 2017.



Andrew Robb, RBH’s Chief Business Development Officer, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Fragrance Group by taking on operations at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.



“The historic hotel is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio and we look forward to working closely with the hotel team to drive performance across the business and deliver a first class experience for guests.”



The 114-bed Crown Hotel is one of Harrogate’s oldest, with a history dating back 300 years. It houses a host of luxurious facilities within an idyllic location close to some of Harrogate’s most popular attractions.



Each individually-styled guest room offers sumptuous linens, pure Egyptian cotton towels, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.



Guests can also enjoy a choice of dining options, with breakfast served in the ornate, elegant surroundings of the historic Churchill Suites; while the hotel’s stylish restaurant, The Palace, offers more informal all-day dining with an impressive menu complemented by an extensive wine list. Those looking to enjoy a night cap, or a simple snack, can relax in the genteel setting of Henry’s Bar.



The hotel’s seven conference rooms – from the intimate Montpellier room to the expansive Victoria Suite – offer a range of facilities to suit a host of events, whilst its rooms overlooking the peaceful Montpellier Gardens are perfect for weddings. The Crown Hotel joins RBH’s existing portfolio of 45 branded and independent hotels across the UK.



